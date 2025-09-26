ROG Xbox Ally X is somehow selling out despite eye-watering price and fan reaction

Xbox's new handheld consoles, the ROG Xbox Ally X and the ROG Xbox Ally, are now available for preorders and the more powerful, much more expensive one of the two has already sold out on Xbox Store worldwide.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X and Asus ROG Xbox Ally are handheld gaming PCs with a focus on Xbox gaming. The consoles also have other PC storefronts available on them.

The X version is the more powerful version and Xbox has confirmed on social media preorders for this console specifically have already sold out on Xbox Store worldwide.

Units of the ROG Xbox Ally are still available on the Xbox Store.

How much does ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally cost?

This is arguably where it becomes surprising preorders for the ROG Xbox Ally X have sold out on Xbox Store as this version of the console specifically costs more than a PS5 Pro.

The ROG Xbox Ally X costs $999 / £799 with the ROG Xbox Ally costing $599 / £499.

Where can I preorder ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally from?

Both consoles can be preordered through the Asus store, which is the manufacturer of the consoles, or at local retailers.

What have people been saying about the price for ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally?

Xbox confirmed the price of the consoles shortly before they became available to preorder and a lot of people said the same thing online.

In a thread on the Gaming Subreddit sharing the price news, one user said: "Vs the Switch and the Steam Deck these prices are f****** stupid lol."

"Those prices are too high," a second agreed.

A third said in disbelief: "Holy... Why is it a thousand freaking dollars?!!?!?!"

"These prices are insane," a fourth commented. "You can buy a Switch 2 for $450 and it includes a dock to play in 4K on your TV."

And a fifth said: "I can't even justify $600 for the cheap one. I was intrigued, but yeah, that's gonna be a no for me dawg."

Similar comments cropped up on a similar post in the Xbox Subreddit and across X / Twitter which is perhaps why it's surprising the ROG Xbox Ally X has sold out on Xbox Store.

What is the release date of ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally?

Both consoles release globally on 16 October.

