Watch Hideo Kojima's creepy new OD teaser that's sending fans into meltdown

Hideo Kojima's studio Kojima Productions has released a new teaser trailer for an upcoming horror game called OD: Knock and it's sending fans into meltdown, with gamers hoping it's the spiritual successor to one of the most influential horror games ever made.

The new trailer showed what seems to be the main character played by Sophia Lillis opening a locked red door with a red card. Text that's partially redacted seems to hint at OD: Knock's story taking place 10 years after something horrifying occurred - but whatever cursed thing that caused it has done something again.

Text on the red card says "light the fires to celebrate their [redacted]". Sure enough, in the dark room she enters with rain hammering the windows, there are loads of candles and small fires waiting to be lit.

Some of the candles themselves are incredibly creepy and things get even stranger the more she lights as she starts to shake in fear, building to a crescendo where her head is grabbed by an unknown figure.

It was revealed the game is called OD: Knock with OD being a standalone form of media in itself.



The trailer was also posted online by Kojima Productions' official account and a number of fans in the comments have likened it to PT (Playable Teaser), a short but highly influential horror game demo. That itself was created by Kojima in collaboration with Guillermo del Toro.

PT was an interactive teaser released in 2014 to promote a Silent Hills game from Konami, which Kojima was working on.



But Silent Hills was completely scrapped following Kojima's fallout with Konami and PT was removed from the PS Store and could not be reinstalled.

However that's not stopped fans from remaking it and sharing it - PT is considered to be one of the best and most influential horror game experiences.

In PT, players have to go through a haunted suburban house in a first-person perspective while investigating events and solving cryptic puzzles. When solving them correctly, players are then put back at the start but with more revealed each time about the house and new puzzles to solve.

There's a hostile ghost called Lisa that tries to catch the player and if successful, it returns the player to the start of that particular loop. When the game is complete and the player escapes, a trailer reveals the game is actually playable teaser for Silent Hills.

While Silent Hills never saw the light of day, PT is incredibly influential and fans are hopeful OD: Knock is the spiritual successor to the PT project.

OD: Knock is being published by Xbox Game Studios. A release date and platforms are currently unknown.



Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.