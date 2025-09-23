The Elder Scrolls 6 release date 'revealed' by insider

A release window for the long awaited The Elder Scrolls 6 from Bethesda has been 'revealed' by an insider.

Leaker eXtas1s has claimed in a YouTube video The Elder Scrolls 6 will release around late 2027 and while no internal evidence was shared to support this, he said the information he's gained leads him to "logically" believe it will launch then.

A sixth mainline instalment in the hugely popular action role-playing game series, which has featured Morrowind, Oblivion and Skyrim, was confirmed to be in pre-production by Bethesda in 2018.

The studio said the game is due to release at some point after Starfield came out but that game released back in 2023 with still no official update.

It's understood the game entered full production following Starfield's release.

It was also recently spotted that the design director for The Elder Scrolls 6 appears to be Alan Nanes, according to a LinkedIn profile spotted and shared on Reddit.

The profile says he's worked on a number of games and expansions for Bethesda in the past, including previous mainline The Elder Scrolls games and Fallout titles.

And if the comments are anything to go by on a post in the TESVI Subreddit, fans are very content with this.

In June, Microsoft and Xbox insider Jez Corden claimed a new trailer is in the works at Bethesda as he'd "heard there'd been internal trailers and they'd been demonstrating it internally".

Speaking on The Xbox Two Podcast, Corden thought The Elder Scrolls 6 would be shown at Xbox Games Showcase earlier that month but Bethesda did not show at all and instead, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 closed it out.

"There's a good reason why I thought maybe it was going to be there," Corden said.

"It was because I'd heard there'd been internal trailers and they'd been demonstrating it internally. If they were demonstrating it internally and I'm hearing about it, chances are that maybe it's going further afield now.

"It's getting closer. It's getting closer."

None of this has been officially confirmed by Bethesda.

