Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection is the ultimate nostalgia hit - on one condition

There's nothing quite like nostalgia in gaming. This form of media is able to spark that emotional connection so well.

Playing a specific level, certain graphics or memorable sounds can immediately transport you back to a certain time or place in your life.

Aiming to capture some of that magic, Limited Run Games has released Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection which contains six classic Rugrats games, featuring Search for Reptar, The Rugrats Movie, Time Travelers, Studio Tour, Rugrats In Paris: The Movie and Castle Capers.

This collection is aimed at those who played these games growing up to deliver them a hit of nostalgia - and to that end, as someone that played the majority of these titles a lot as a young kid, it successfully does exactly that.

A code was provided by the publisher and I played Rugrats: Retro Rewind on a PS5 Pro.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Developers have confirmed each game has been recreated for modern platforms but they feel and play just like they did when they released across the late 90s and early 2000s on PS1, Nintendo 64, Game Boy consoles and PC.

Limited Run Games has added customisable screen filters to make them look more like they did back in the day if you want them to, a 'save anywhere' feature, the ability to rewind and a music player.

Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection has six games in one, with some of those games having different platform releases included too / Limited Run Games

And that's about it. Although the games look as though they've been improved visually ever so slightly, they very much look like they when they released in terms of detailing and gameplay.

But that helps to keep that sense of nostalgia. These aren't remakes but more like ports so that you can play them on more modern consoles.

There isn't much for new players to enjoy but for those who have played these Rugrats games before, this collection is very fun / Limited Run Games

If you've played any of the games in Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection before, a good time can be had here - but there isn't really much here for newer players, unless you want to play them with your own children.

That's because it's tough to recommend the bundle to newcomers as the games do feel very dated by modern standards.

But if, like me, you played these game growing up as a kid and want to replay them, or perhaps even play them again with your younger ones one day, then there's a heck lot of fun to be had.

Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection is out now on PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.



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