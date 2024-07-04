New Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree patch fixes overpowered weapons and bugs

The first big update has dropped for Elden Ring by Bandai Namco since the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion released.

Shadow of the Erdtree released on June 21 to critical acclaim, as did the base game of Elden Ring when it came out in 2022.



As always, developers refine games after they've come out with free downloadable updates which usually include bug fixes, addressing any performance issues or balancing the game.

And in the first big update following the release of Shadow of the Erdtree, Bandai Namco has focused on all three of these areas, according to patch notes posted online.

The Smithscript weapons and Golem First have all been "balanced" - specifically, Smithscript Dagger, Smithscript Cirque, Smithscript Axe, Smithscript Greathammer, Smithscript Spear, Golem Fist and Smithscript Shield were deemed to have "affinities higher than intended".

But the throwing range for the Smithscript Dagger and Smithscript Cirque has been extended.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Launch Trailer www.youtube.com

Other general balance adjustments include "increased the Intelligence scaling of the Carian Sorcery Sword and slightly decreased the base damage" and changes to some boss fights.



The patch notes said: "Changed the placement of the bosses in the re-fight against the Golden Hippopotamus and Commander Gaius bosses to be in the same position as in the first fight."

Unstable frame rates on PS5 can be improved using the console's 'rebuild database' option from its safe mode, according to the patch notes.

On PC, Bandai Namco has made suggestions for improving performance by urging players to check Ray Tracing options, check the integrity of game files if the message "inappropriate activity detected" appears for gamers not cheating and to deactivate third-party applications that control mouse behaviour.

