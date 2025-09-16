skate is finally here - it's been 15 years since the last game in the series released and the latest entry skates into early access imminently.



This time around, skate is a free-to-play live service game that's set in the in-game world of San Vansterdam, a playground full of places to pull off and create your own insane tricks on a skateboard.

It releases on Tuesday (16 September) and those keen to get stuck in straight away thankfully don't have too much longer to wait.

What time does skate release?

skate early access releases at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET / 1pm ET / 10am PT.

What platforms can I play skate on?

skate releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

What is skate like to play?

indy100 recently had the chance to play skate ahead of its release in early access and this is what we said at the time.



skate is quite simply an incredibly fun and addictive game to play from our time with it so far - and we feel like we've barely scratched the surface.



There's so much to explore and do and we can't wait to check out more of the open world to see what insane stunts we can pull off with friends.

It remains to be seen if the different challenges can keep it fresh enough and how the reward loop of completing challenges to earn new cosmetics holds up.

But it's just a fun game and space to be in, especially with the options to build your own elements into the world on the fly. It's likely to click with existing and new skate fans alike.

