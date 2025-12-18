FIFA games are back - but fans unanimously predict the new one will be 'terrible'

FIFA games will return after what will be a four-year hiatus with a new game "just in time for FIFA World Cup 2026" - but football fans online are not convinced at all with pretty much everyone convinced it will be "terrible".

EA Sports and FIFA had been synonymous with each other for 30 years with that partnership starting in 1993 through the release of FIFA International Soccer.

But that partnership ended in 2022 with FIFA 23 as EA and FIFA couldn't agree terms over continuing the license. Since then, EA Sports' football games have been called FC.

FIFA has made it no secret it's keen for its name to lead a football video game again and there have been loads of rumours about who that could be, with a lot of speculation FIFA has been working with 2K.

But the next FIFA game has been confirmed to be developed by Delphi Interactive and will release before the World Cup in the US through Netflix Games. It will seemingly be a mobile game and will come at no extra cost to Netflix subscribers.

Delphi seems to have been established in 2023 and while it has not yet sold a game, the studio describes itself as "the architects" behind 007 First Light.

It seems to be a mobile release as a press release from Netflix says to enjoy it, "all you need is Netflix and your phone".

Alain Tascan, President of Games at Netflix, said: "We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button."

"As lifelong FIFA fans, we're honoured to help usher in the bold next generation and reimagine the future of the franchise," said Casper Daugaard, founder and CEO of Delphi. "Our mission is simple: make the FIFA game the most fun, approachable and global football game ever created."

However in the Soccer Subreddit, fans are very skeptical about the upcoming game.

One said: "I bet it's gonna be a mobile game slop that isn't gonna be good..."

"In time for World Cup 2026?" a second questioned. "It's gonna be crap, these games need years and years to be any good."

A third mused: "I'm trying to figure out if this is more FC 26 or FM 26."

A fourth declared: "Should've partnered with Konami or 2K instead. Sports games are the hardest genre to make from scratch, this is gonna be terrible."

And a fifth said: "They must be drunk, Netflix Games is only available in 19 countries."

More information about the game will be shared in 2026.

