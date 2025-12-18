Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua - key things to know about the upcoming clash

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua are preparing to go head to head in a highly anticipated fight.

The social media star-turned boxer and the former two-time world heavyweight champion faced off during a recent press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach on Wednesday (December 17).

The approaching clash has sparked concern due to the difference in size, experience and class between the 28-year-old 6ft 1 American and the 34-year-old 6ft 6 tall Brit.

Meanwhile, there's been some serious fighting talk among the two as Joshua controversially told Paul "If I can kill you, I will kill you.”

“That’s my job, we fight,” Joshua clarified after his remark was criticised by fellow fighter Tyson Fury. “We have a licence to kill. Many people don’t understand it, but this is what my job is."

"This is a modern day gladiator sport," Paul said.

"I'm ready. I want his hardest punches. I want there to be no excuses when it's all said and done. Let's kill each other."

So what can we expect with this upcoming and eagerly awaited fight? Here is everything you need to know.

What are Paul's and Joshua's fighting records?

In terms of previous results Paul has a 12-1 record as a professional fighter - seven of these wins have come via stoppage, and this includes a points win over Mike Tyson after getting the 59-year-old to come out of retirement for the ocassion after two decades away.

His only defeat was back in 2023 with a split decision defeat to Tommy Fury.

For Joshua, he is a former heavyweight champion with a record of 28 victories, 25 by KO with his most recent fight being in September last year in a heavyweight title bout against Daniel Dubois. Dubois won via TKO after Joshua was knocked down four times throughout the fight.

There are no belts on the line for this upcoming match between Paul and Joshua but no doubt they will want to have the victory on their fight record.

Who is favourite to win?

Given this is only Paul's second time fighting in the heavyweight division, and Joshua's experience as a former heavyweight world champion, Joshua is overwhelming odds-on favourite to win, according to Racing Post.

The outlet reported the best odds on Joshua to win at 1-9, while the odds for Paul to cause an upset and take the victory are 13-2 and the chance of draw stands at 25-1.

Who else in on the lineup?

It's not just Paul and Joshua facing off, as there are four other fights happening beforehand on the support card.

Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudion Super-featherweight (women)

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley Cruiserweight

Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle Bantamweight (women)

Caroline Dubois vs Camilla Panatta Lightweight (women)

Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos Strawweight (women)

Avious Griffin vs Justin Cardona Welterweight

Keno Marley vs Diarra Davis Jr Cruiserweight





Where and when can I watch the fight?

The Paul vs Joshua fight will be streaming live on Netflix on Friday, December 19, with the pre-lims starting from 9.45pm. Main card beginning at 1am. GMT in the UK.

