Sony confirms end to physical PlayStation game discs and the internet has erupted

Sony has announced it will end the production of physical discs for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles starting in January 2028 and the internet has erupted.

Physical copies of games have remained popular and preferred among some gamers because they own that physical disc, and therefore a copy of the game, whereas if players buy a game digitally, they buy a license to play that game and do not own it.

For example, with GTA 6 being a digital only game at the moment with physical boxes only having download codes in them, no-one will actually own a copy of the game unless Rockstar Games decides to print the game on to discs.

PlayStation is already removing more than 500 StudioCanal movies that were available to purchase on the platform that users have had to pay money for, meaning although they've likely paid the same amount as they would for a physical copy, they will no longer be able to enjoy that movie digitally any more.

That's a key example of why so many users have been keen and even campaigning for physical media to be preserved and continued - but now the biggest step yet in what appears to be an upcoming all-digital future has been made by Sony.

A PlayStation blog post said: "In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only.

"As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028.

"Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format.

"This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs. This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today."

Sony has also announced it will be shutting down the PS3 and PS Vita stores too. The majority of countries, including the US and the UK, will see this happen in July 2027 but some countries will see some of these services shut down as soon as August.

And the internet has absolutely erupted.

In the comments on PlayStation's post, one said: "Then stop selling digital games for the same price as physical ones too. You're removing the printing, box and shipping prices from the equation completely so I shouldn't be paying $70 for digital games anymore."

A second agreed: "You are killing ownership. You are killing legal preservation. You are killing discoverability. You are killing publishers. You are killing developers. This is a move that might slightly improve bottom lines but tear down every other aspect of this medium. Well done! You f*d up!"

A third commented: "There's no reason to stay with PlayStation anymore. After more than 30 years with Sony, I'm switching to PC. With no physical games, there isn't a single valid reason to stay with PlayStation instead of buying a PC. Sony has officially killed its own appeal. PC has won."

A fourth posted the message received by those who bought one of the 500 films through PlayStation added: "This is what happens when you buy digital bw."

"You will own nothing," a fifth warned.

And the same feeling can be seen from followers in the PS5 Subreddit.

On a post, one said: "Pray you never get banned. There goes your library."

"Time to start spamming EU with requests to require Sony and others to give us actual ownership of digital goods, not just rent that they can take away," a second commented.

A third added: "PS6 confirmed as digital only 2027 launch imo then."

"Diabolical for physical disc collectors and those who have been lobbying against a fully digital age," a fourth put. "Even evil for me when I rarely get discs every so often."

And a fifth said: "I guess Rockstar was ahead of the curve. F*** this s***, PS5 is gonna be my last console. 80 per cent of the games I own, I got pre-owned. If that's not going to be possible anymore, then there's no point."

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