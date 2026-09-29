The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered release times - here's exactly when you can play

Gaming
IGN - Vertical / VideoElephant
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered releases on 29 September and CD Projekt Red has revealed the exact time you can play it wherever you are in the world.
If you already have the base game, then the remastered version will be available as a downloadable update at no extra cost.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered also includes the two older expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.
And CD Projekt Red has now revealed exactly when you'll be able to play it.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered will release at 11am BST / 6am ET / 3am PT.
Here's a look at all the new features CD Projekt Red has confirmed will be coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered:
- Upgraded visuals
- Enhanced combat
- Improved traversal and movement
- New Witcher Signs FX
- Revamped mount handling
- Enhanced monster behaviours
- Skill tree revamp
- Transmogrification
- Expanded photo mode
- New finishers
- Cross-platform mod support
- Immersive mediation
- Refined animations
- New quest tracking
- UI improvements
- Looting rework
- Refreshed motion blur
- New accessibility features
- Upgraded textures
- Foliage shading rework
- Tutorial modernisation
- HDR improvements
- GTAO
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered releases on 29 September / CD Projekt Red
- Improved menu navigation
- Ray-tracing improvements
- Global lighting rework
- New shading model
- Subsurface Scattering
- New tone mapper
- PS5 Pro enhancement support
- XBOX Play anywhere support
- Nintendo Switch 2 version and exclusive features
- Nvidia DLSS 4.5
- AMD FSR 4
- Intel XESS 2.0
- Path-tracing on PC
- Ray reconstruction on PC
- Raytraced hair
- Native DX12
- Rendering parellelisation
- Includes Heart of Stone and Blood and Wine DLCs
- Free upgrade for all The Witcher 3 owners
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered is out on PS5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC on 29 September.
Elsewhere from Indy100:
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered - Everything that's new
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past expansion debut confirmed
How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.
Top 100
The Conversation (0)