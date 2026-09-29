The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered release times - here's exactly when you can play

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered releases on 29 September and CD Projekt Red has revealed the exact time you can play it wherever you are in the world.



If you already have the base game, then the remastered version will be available as a downloadable update at no extra cost.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered also includes the two older expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

And CD Projekt Red has now revealed exactly when you'll be able to play it.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered will release at 11am BST / 6am ET / 3am PT.

Here's a look at all the new features CD Projekt Red has confirmed will be coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered:

Upgraded visuals

Enhanced combat

Improved traversal and movement

New Witcher Signs FX

Revamped mount handling

Enhanced monster behaviours

Skill tree revamp

Transmogrification

Expanded photo mode

New finishers

Cross-platform mod support

Immersive mediation

Refined animations

New quest tracking

UI improvements

Looting rework

Refreshed motion blur

New accessibility features

Upgraded textures

Foliage shading rework

Tutorial modernisation

HDR improvements

GTAO

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered releases on 29 September / CD Projekt Red

Improved menu navigation

Ray-tracing improvements

Global lighting rework

New shading model

Subsurface Scattering

New tone mapper

PS5 Pro enhancement support

XBOX Play anywhere support

Nintendo Switch 2 version and exclusive features

Nvidia DLSS 4.5

AMD FSR 4

Intel XESS 2.0

Path-tracing on PC

Ray reconstruction on PC

Raytraced hair

Native DX12

Rendering parellelisation

Includes Heart of Stone and Blood and Wine DLCs

Free upgrade for all The Witcher 3 owners

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered is out on PS5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC on 29 September.

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