Indy100's top 10 games of 2025 - and no, Expedition 33 is not our Game of the Year

What a year of games we've had, eh? 2025 has been a true standout and a big year for indie titles - think Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades 2.

But no, Expedition 33 is not my 2025 Game of the Year. It's in my top 10, don't get me wrong, but it's not at the very top.

As 2025 draws to a close (where has that gone?!), I've been tasked with picking out the top 10 games of 2025 and trust me, it's been incredibly difficult...

When checking games out, I primarily take into account the game's story if applicable or its different modes, presentation and gameplay.

Now, let's not forget, we all have different opinions and it's incredibly unlikely anyone will agree with anyone else's exact top 10. Anyway, it's all a good bit of fun isn't it! How boring would it be if we all agreed?

So without further ado, these are indy100's top 10 games of 2025.

10. Monster Hunter Wilds

Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds sneaks into our top 10 / Capcom

Now I know this might be a controversial one to kick off with given how poorly optimised I understand it is for PC but I played this through on PS5 and had an absolute blast. Capcom's latest action role-playing game is the most ambitious in the huge series and I found it to be brilliantly accessible.

The story is good but the presentation and gameplay are the true standouts with stunning visuals, stellar combat mechanics and every big monster encounter feeling like a huge climactic boss battle.

9. Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza is the only first-party Nintendo Switch 2 title to make indy100's top 10 / Nintendo

From the makers of Super Mario Odyssey came Donkey Kong Bananaza which I think is even better than the former. Donkey Kong feels fantastic to control and the level design in this 3D platformer is nothing short of excellent.

DK has so many different moves and abilities that it's just a joy to play through this game and experience everything it has on offer. Overall, its story is welcomely goofy, its world design is fantastic and its gameplay is incredibly addictive.

8. ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders takes the extraction genre to new heights / Embark Studios

ARC Raiders is a third-person PvPvE extraction game where you have to go up to a post-apocalyptic Planet Earth to recover materials for those living below the planet's surface and you have to contend with menacing robot enemies as well as other players who can either help you or take you out for your loot.

I've never experienced the levels of tension or plethora of unscripted moments like this game can offer before. I've got so many different stories of things that happened that even when things don't go as planned or how I want them to, I'm chomping at the bit to jump back in for more to find out what the game has in store for me. It refines the extraction genre in such a fantastic way and it's a game I'll be playing for a long time.

7. Dispatch

Dispatch is one of our unexpected entires on this list / AdHoc Studio

Dispatch has pleasantly surprised me - I'm not usually the biggest fan of Telltale-style games that basically act like an interactive TV show but this completely won me over.

That's because of its stellar animation, voice acting and narrative with a mature take on the superhero genre. The game part of managing a superhero team from a desk is good fun too.

6. Split Fiction

Split Fiction is our multiplayer game of the year / Hazelight Studios

Taking the top spot in terms of multiplayer games, the geniuses at Hazelight once again cooked with Split Fiction. Players work together playing as two different writers through sci-fi and fantasy levels to get back to reality and stop their ideas from being stolen.

Level design is amazing, the unique abilities you get along the way are fantastic, character development is great and as for the final level... Just wow. Spectacularly brilliant and absolutely essential.

5. Hades 2

Hades 2 is in our top five / Supergiant Games

2025 finally saw the full release of Hades 2 after around 18 months or so in early access and players have been treated to one of the very best action roguelikes out there.

Hades is a fantastic game in its own right and Hades 2 built on those foundations and made everything even better with so many different build varieties, deeper progression, fantastic creativity in its design in all areas and engaging characters.

4. Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong is an absolute triumph / Team Cherry

Hollow Knight: Silksong has had people waiting on it for years and years and it did not disappoint. The world of Pharloom offers such a unique and fantastic atmosphere and the easy to pick up, hard to master feel to it makes it so addictive.



Add in the amazing soundtrack and Silksong is an absolute triumph.

3. Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei is incredibly immersive / Sucker Punch, PlayStation Studios

In third, Ghost of Yotei had me worried at first that it would just be a revenge quest - but it goes far beyond being about just that and offers a rich and powerful narrative, it's among the best looking games I've ever played and the gameplay is thoroughly addictive, whether that's through its superb combat or exploration.

It focuses on exploring and finding things out your own way as a wandering samurai and there are so many different interesting things to find and do organically that it feels like one of the most engaging open worlds I've played.

2. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 just missed out on the top spot / Sandfall Interactive, Kepler Interactive

It has pretty much cleaned house at all of the award ceremonies of 2025 but Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 just misses out on the indy100 top spot.

The story it tells is one of the best I've experienced in gaming and it goes really deep into themes such as sorrow, loss and grief that many games tackle but very few, if any, do so with the aplomb and depth of Clair Obscur.

Being a huge role-playing game fan, I love the unique take on turn-based combat with real-time elements, initially getting my butt kicked in the beginning but really learning the mechanics and those perfect windows to dodge and parry.

It's a game that has stayed with me long after the credits rolled.

1. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is indy100's 2025 Game of the Year / Kojima Productions

And at number one, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is an absolute masterpiece. For me, it has the perfect recipe of an unforgettable story, the best visuals I've ever seen in a game, sublime performance and gameplay that's so unique and innovative.



I'm a huge fan of the original Death Stranding as it has such an immersive atmosphere, a brilliant story and you could really sense every little thing you do making a difference to those you help, both in the game and with others online.

And Death Stranding 2 does what every good sequel should do: refining and improving upon its predecessor in every area. The story is outstanding and really stuck with me, with every character portrayed and played to perfection, with plenty of crazy and quirky moments along the way.

It's a complex game, both in terms of its story and gameplay, but once you get to grips with everything that's going on you're in for one heck of a ride. And even when you complete it, you'll want to go back and finish off side content - or perhaps even just help out others to make their experience that little bit more streamlined.

I have to say, it's very close between Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach but for me, Death Stranding 2 takes it.

