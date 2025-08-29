The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 finally get official update from CD Projekt Red

Gaming studio CD Projekt Red has given an encouraging update on the development of some of their upcoming titles, including The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2.

On social media the studio posted a graph showing how many of their developers are working on upcoming projects.

In the three months from the end of April to the end of July, 24 more developers started working on The Witcher 4, taking the total up to 444, with 20 more on Cyberpunk 2 to raise that number to 116. CD Projekt Red's development staff has risen by 69 in total across the board in that timeframe too.

That seems to hint that development for both The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 is not only on track but growing. It's not currently known when either game will release although we have seen a trailer and a tech demo for The Witcher 4 already.

The Witcher 4 was first shown in a cinematic trailer right at the end of The Game Awards 2024 presentation in December.



It revealed Ciri as the main character; Geralt will still feature but not in the main role. Ciri has gone through the famously painful Trial of the Grasses which means she is now a hugely powerful warrior.

That trailer showed her trying to save a woman from a tribe who was chosen to be a sacrifice to a monster which Ciri, who is now a Witcher herself, takes down before returning to the tribe to see the woman has been killed anyway.

A tech demo of The Witcher 4 was shown at Unreal Fest in June which followed Ciri in the middle of a monster contract and showed some of the technology from Unreal Engine 5.

The demo took place in Kovir, its very first appearance in the series. Ciri made her way through rugged mountains along with her horse Kelpie making her way to lively port town Valdrest through rugged mountains and dense forests.

CD Projekt Red confirmed the tech demo did not show actual gameplay from the game itself though. The Witcher 4 is in full scale production.

Development on both The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 is ramping up / CD Projekt Red

With Cyberpunk 2, back in May CD Projekt Red confirmed the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel which was previously known as Project Orion will indeed be called Cyberpunk 2.

The studio confirmed the game entered the pre-production phase then too.

This is the first planning stage where work for the whole project is laid out. Workers from all different departments, such as writers, artists and developers, all come together to work out what the game will be.

