TheBurntPeanut is absolutely spot on about all the Marathon hate

Popular streamer TheBurntPeanut has passionately defended Marathon after the comments section on his streams of the game have been bombarded with hate for it.

And he makes one particular point that's absolutely spot on.

TheBurntPeanut was one of the very first to stream Marathon content and he's been streaming gameplay of Marathon Server Slam, which went live on Thursday (26 February).

On his streams, the comments section has been inundated with negative comments about Bungie's sci-fi first-person extraction shooter.

And TheBurntPeanut has had enough, calling out those who are being negative about the game.

In a viral video that's been clipped from one of his streams, TheBurntPeanut said: "If we keep dogging on new games, what you're going to have until you are 90 is Call of Duty 56, Halo 72... That's what you're going to get, you know what I'm talking about?

"Everyone's like 'oh dude, it's the same game every year' - then DON'T S*** ON IT [Marathon] DAY ONE WHEN THEY'RE TRYING SOMETHING NEW.

"EVEN IF YOU DON'T LIKE IT, SHUT UP, SHUT THE HELL UP, LET 'EM WORK, LET 'EM COOOOOOOOK. LET THEM COOK OR YOU'RE GOING TO GET CALL OF DUTY 96. I'M NOT LIVING WITH CALL OF DUTY 96."

It's not the first time he's called out Marathon haters either.

In a separate clip, he made fun of people trying to act "cool" by hating on new games, saying that people did the same thing to ARC Raiders - which they now want to watch him play.

He also said Marathon is "quite an enjoyable game when you don't have a b**** in your ear telling you it sucks".

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.