'Outright insane': Nintendo Switch 2 games prices has fans all saying the same thing

Nintendo Switch 2 was fully revealed during a Direct event which showed off a whole range of new details, including the price of games on the upcoming console.

The highly-anticipated Switch 2 will release on June 5 and will have a number of huge games at launch, including first and third party titles.

New details of the console and the games playable on it mostly went down well with gamers online.

But there was one aspect the internet seemed to collectively groan at and that's how much games on the console will cost.

According to some on social media, the price of Switch 2 games has taken away some of the excitement of the console releasing in June / Screenshot from Nintendo

Digital Switch 2 games, such as Mario Kart World, will be priced at $80 with physical copies understood to be priced at $90 and in some of these cases, the cartridge only enables a digital download of the game.

The industry standard for the cost of big new releases is typically around the $70 mark (excluding deluxe editions) and this is the first time the price of games has risen since the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in late 2020.

And fans have vented their frustration at this across social media, with one saying the prices are "outright insane".

One said: "I think $450 is a fair price for the console. I think $90 for physical games is outright insane."

"Kirby is three-years-old and is priced at 80 dollars because of DLC? Game should be 40 at this point so 60 dollars max for this if you include the DLC price. Come on man," another said.

One posted a meme saying they miss games being priced at $60.

Another posted a meme from The Boys and said: "Rockstar Games realising that they can get away with charging $90 USD for GTA 6 after the Switch 2 game price announcements."

"Gaming shouldn't be an elitist hobby," one said.

"Something about video game prices being almost 20 per cent of what you pay for the whole console just don't sit right with me," another said.



One posted: "The Nintendo Direct was good. Great even. Until the prices came up."

Another said: "Actually killed all interest I had in the Switch 2, they're trying to increase the physical games price to deter ppl from buying physical games period."

However some did not have an issue with games costing more money.

One said: "I dunno man. Prices of games increasing makes sense to me. We've come along way since the 80s. Massive teams making 60+ hour experiences that you get to take home. That's six seasons of Severance in one purchase. Game of Thrones box set is $200."

And another said: "Today's gamers are laughable and clueless when they cry about modern game prices, lol. I paid over $70 for some SNES games over 20 years ago."

Elsewhere, the Mario Kart World reveal trailer showed off a massive risk for the series and if you missed it, check out everything that was announced as it happened at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct event from our blog.



