When can I play Verdansk in Call of Duty Warzone? Everything you need to know

Verdansk is returning imminently to Call of Duty: Warzone and it coincides with the start of Season 3 in Black Ops 6.

The iconic Battle Royale map is returning to Warzone after more than three years away when it was retired by Activision in late 2021.

Free-to-play Warzone started out in March 2020, the same time the Covid pandemic started, and proved to be one of the biggest Call of Duty successes of all time with one of the most beloved maps in Verdansk ever too.

So many players have core gaming memories of linking up with friends during lockdown and putting hours upon hours into achieving those adrenalin rush victories because what else was there to do? That, taking up running and baking banana bread.

Here's everything you need to know about Verdansk's return to Call of Duty: Warzone.

Verdansk is back in Call of Duty: Warzone / Screenshot from Activision

When can I play Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Verdansk is live in Warzone at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on April 3. Battle Royale, Plunder and Bootcamp return as launch game modes. Resurgence at Rebirth Island will remain.

Season 3 of Black Ops 6 launches earlier, at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST on April 2, and Warzone will be down for 24 hours from this point while the update is rolled out.

Is Verdansk the same or different?



Activision has said Verdansk has been rebuilt from the ground up with "a return to the game's initial Battle Royale roots, with back-to-basics gameplay, an authentic rebuilding of the big map, along with an impressive number of quality-of-life improvements".

A blog post from Activision said: "In the most basic terms, this version of Verdansk is 95 per cent a rebuilt version of Verdansk in 2020, with around five percent of the map's landscape receiving light adjustments and quality-of-life improvements.

"Veteran players remembering back to Modern Warfare (2019) seasons should think of Verdansk in Season 3 as the map that dropped in March 2020, with a few elements from that game's later seasons added - like the Metro Station entrances - and a variety other map changes scheduled across future seasons..."

Lighting and detailing have received significant upgrades. The original gulag is back.

This article was first published on April 2 2025.



