Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 player pulls off the most insane final kill cam

There's nothing quite like the feeling of achieving an outrageous final kill to win a round or a game in a Call of Duty game, or seeing your handiwork shown off in the best play highlight at the end of a match.

In years gone by, who can forget the 360 no-scopes and insane throwing knife kills players managed to pull off in the very best kill cams?

The majority of game modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 use a best play system now but some modes still have a final kill cam, such as Search and Destroy.

And one player managed to pull off an insane kill cam using what seems to be a growing trend in the game.

Players are using Ricochet Blades, referred to by players as 'pizzas', which are unique ammunition for the D1.3 Sector secondary weapon.

They quickly became controversial because of just how unpredictable their trajectory is as they bounce off a number of different surfaces and can still take out a target in one hit.

But one player called kev99gh pulled off an insane final kill in Lowtown in a round of hardcore Search and Destroy by bouncing a Ricochet Blade out of the map and back into it for a one-hit kill on another player peering out a window.

The shot is lined up from behind cover and then tracked using the overhead map before the incredible kill is shown for all to enjoy.

A number of people have shared their attempts of Ricochet Blade kills online but few compare to what kev99gh has achieved.

For more from indy100, check out our best 100 video games of all time and our recent review of Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.