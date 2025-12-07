Watch Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV story trailer reveal huge new details

A new story trailer has released for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV and it's revealed loads of new key details about the upcoming game.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV is a real-time strategy title releasing on PC in 2026. The game is set on the iconic planet Kronus around 200 years after the events of Dawn of War: Dark Crusade. It's being developed by KING Art Games and will be published by Deep Silver.



The story has been co-written by legendary Black Library author John French, which finishes with The Dark Angels Space Marine Chapter, the first legion, answering the call of the Blood Ravens in their hour of greatest darkness.

For the first time in Dawn of War, Dark Angels will be a new playable sub-faction in the game itself.

During the Space Marines campaign, players will take on missions in control of both the Blood Ravens and the Dark Angels and they can pick which missions they want to play.

The Dark Angels have their own playable Commanders for the Space Marines campaign in Company Master Astoran and Chaplain Ezrael.

The Dark Angels have their own unique identity and history. As Space Marines, they share core strategies, tactics, wargear and weaponry.

While the Blood Ravens are often engaged in smaller conflicts that require tactical finesse and sometimes involve stealth, the Dark Angels deploy their full might to the biggest battlefields.

Ezrael in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV / KING Art Games, Deep Silver

Lion El'Jonson will be a playable Primarch too and it's the first time a Primarch has been made playable in Warhammer 40,000.

As the story saga reaches its breaking point, Lion El'Jonson descends onto the battlefield, giving players the chance to wield the legendary might of a Space Marine Primarch in a climactic, unforgettable finale.

Elsewhere, it was already known the four playable factions are Space Marines, Orks, Necrons and the Adeptus Mechanicus but the trailer provides some more context to their arrival on Kronus.

Orks and Blood Ravens (who are a loyalist Space Marine Chapter) clash in orbit, Ork war bosses struggle for dominance within their own faction and the Adeptus Mechanicus explore Necron tombs.

Terminators in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV / KING Art Games, Deep Silver

The trailer starts with a look at how the Blood Ravens under Captain Cyrus and Chief Librarian Jonah Orion have arrived in orbit over Kronus at the start of the game.

After an intense orbital fight with the Warboss Gorgutz and his Orks, both factions find themselves planetside where Guzcutta, the second Ork Commander, is already waiting.

Technoarcheologist Potentia Delta-9 surveys the planet for its lost knowledge as the Chronomancer Thothmek begins the Necron's invasion, awakening Kronus' dormant tombs in their own search for secrets.

The Imperium’s forces are beset on all sides, their last stand losing strength and the lines on the verge of collapse - until, at the crucial moment, it becomes clear they are not alone: the Dark Angels arrive.

