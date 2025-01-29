What's new in PGA Tour 2K25? Gameplay, progression and customisation heavily updated

Gameplay, progression and customisation options have all been updated and upgraded in PGA Tour 2K25.

PGA Tour 2K25 is the latest instalment in the golf video game series developed by HB Studios and published by 2K which is due to release on February 28.



It's already been revealed the US Open, PGA Championship and the Open Championship will feature as three playable Majors making up part of the 26 licensed courses included with the standard edition at launch, with St Andrews to come in Season Two.

And now more details about MyCAREER, MyPLAYER and a brand new swing mechanic have been revealed.

The MyPLAYER attributes that can be levelled up / 2K

MyPLAYER has had a range of updates, including loads more customisable options for each player created such as weight, height and a number of other features.

Players can now create multiple MyPLAYER builds and one of five archetypes can be chosen for each one, which are Powerhouse, Technician, Magician, Greenskeeper and Sculptor, so players can experiment with different options.

There's an overhauled Skills system too which had dedicated Skill Trees for five different shot types, which are Tee, Approach, Recovery, Bunker and Green.

The Skills system has been overhauled / 2K

There's an all new equipment progression system too.

Players can level up clubs and balls using Level Up Tokens, Fittings and EvoTools so players can shape their equipment to match and enhance their playstyle.

Manually levelling up equipment can be achieved more quickly through Level Up Tokens which can be earned through the game or purchased through micro transactions.

Equipment, such as clubs and balls, can now be upgraded to enhance a preferred playstyle / 2K

Players can choose to start MyCAREER at the very beginning in Q-School, on the Korn Ferry Tour or jumping straight into the PGA Tour, with the goal to break into the Top 70 and earn a spot in the playoffs to compete for the FedEx Cup.

There are now two options to play rounds in this mode in a shorter timeframe, which are Dynamic Rounds and Interactive Simulation.

Dynamic Rounds allows players to play a certain section of the course and Interactive Simulation allows players to jump in and out of a round at any point they want.

The new EvoSwing mechanic in action / 2K

The swing itself has been revamped too, with options making it both more realistic and accessible to first-timers.

It's called EvoSwing and is in use for both Swing Stick and 3-Click Swing with the simulation of a golf club said to be enhanced from previous editions of the game.

There's a new Perfect Swing difficulty setting too, described as the "most accessible and forgiving golf experience", where new players can more easily get to grips with the gameplay or experienced players can have a more casual round.

Elsewhere in the world of video games, reputable insiders claim Sabrina Carpenter will headline the upcoming season of Fortnite Festival and Assassin's Creed Shadows has been censored in some parts of the world as it's been considered to be too gory.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.