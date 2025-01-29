Sabrina Carpenter will headline Fortnite Festival claim reputable insiders

Sabrina Carpenter will be the latest headliner in Fortnite Festival, according to reputable insiders who have previously successfully revealed information before it was officially announced.

According to leaker Shpeshal Nick via ShiinaBR, Fortnite Festival's eighth season will focus on one of the most in demand artists in the world right now.

If previous Icons are anything to go by, there should be loads of new cosmetics, including Sabrina Carpenter skins and jam tracks from the artist, reports InsiderGaming.

Carpenter is also likely to be featured in the Fortnite shop as a bundle with exclusive items.

Sabrina Carpenter, who won Song of the Year for 'Espresso' during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, is set to be the latest Fortnite Festival headliner Getty Images

She has previously collaborated with Fortnite before as emotes and jam tracks were made available last year but the artist has not yet had a skin in the game.

None of this has yet been confirmed by Epic Games.

Fortnite Festival is a rhythm game within Fortnite's launcher developed by Rock Band studio Harmonix with similar controls to that game series.



Previous headliners include Metallica, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga.

Elsewhere, Assassin's Creed Shadows has been censored in some parts of the world as it's been considered to be too gory and a company CEO has confirmed its games with be coming to Nintendo Switch consoles.

