Harry Kane is the latest guy to develop a weird accent after moving abroad

England football captain Harry Kane seems to be the latest man to have developed a bit of a strange accent after moving abroad.

The 31-year-old made the switch from Spurs to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 and finally got his hands on his first piece of silverware in 2025 as the German giants won the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich are currently in the US for the Club World Cup and the club's official social media account posted a behind-the-scenes tease from their 10-0 thumping of Auckland City.

The tease was a clip of Kane in an ice bath after training speaking to the camera.

In the video, when asked if ice baths are tough or welcome after training in the American heat, he said: "I think in this weather, I like it. Because it's so hot here, it's like, refreshing. But in the Winter, it's tougher."

But it's the way he responds that's raising eyebrows and drawing comparisons to Steve McClaren at FC Twente speaking in a Dutch accent or Joey Barton at Marseille speaking in a French accent.

It sounds like Kane spoke in a hybrid English-German accent. Accents can be impressionable where people subconsciously change their accents to those they hear and are around more frequently.

And it seems like this is happening to Kane.

