Gamers have been left "heartbroken" after Warner Bros Games confirmed the upcoming Wonder Womangame has been cancelled and three studios have been shut down with hundreds of people losing their jobs.

One of those studios is Monolith Productions, which was working on the Wonder Woman title and developed titles such as Middle-earth and F.E.A.R., with the other two shutting Player First Games and WB Games San Diego.

In a statement to Kotaku, WB Games said: "We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises - Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC and Game of Thrones.

"After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios - Monolith Productions, Player First Games and Warner Bros Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them.

"The development of Monolith's Wonder Woman video game will not move forward. Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities.

"This is another tough decision, as we recognise Monolith's storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games. We greatly admire the passion of the three teams and thank every employee for their contributions."

The Wonder Woman game has been cancelled after WB Games shut its studio down / WB Games

And gamers have been left "heartbroken" at both the Wonder Woman game being cancelled altogether and the studios shutting down, especially Monolith.

One person said: "Companies like WB Games, why they can't make money anymore while throwing away amazing talent like this at doomed projects instead of just letting them do what they're good at and making more Middle-earth games is CRIMINAL."

"WB Games fumbled the bag so hard bro," another said.

One said: "The games industry is so f*****g absolutely BROKEN. My heart goes to everyone affected at WB Games. You all deserve better than this s***."

Another said: "30 years in the game, they deserve better."

"Cancelling the Wonder Woman game is already bad enough but shutting down the studio that created something as good as THE Nemesis system (that WB patented) is evil," one posted.

Another said: "The Wonder Woman game being worked so hard on by people who loved her. So much time and care put into it by artists, developers, writers, programmers, etc. Just for WB to cancel it easily and strip some people from their jobs. I don't think I'll ever get over this heartbreak."

One said: "Sad to hear about Monolith Productions, they made some of my favourite games back in the day. This industry just making me shake my head a bunch lately."

And another simply described it as "heartbreaking".

