Cyberpunk 2077 has never looked better with huge free graphics update

Cyberpunk 2077 is already a game with hugely impressive graphics but there's an update players can access to make Night City look even better.



Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing game from studio CD Projekt Red, which also develops games in The Witcher series, and is famed for its unique aesthetic.



The 2020 release of Cyberpunk had a rough launch but CD Projekt Red continued to work on it and improve it, so much so that the review category for it on Steam has recently risen to 'overwhelmingly positive'.

And now one creator has made a free-to-download mod that makes Night City look even better on PC.

PC players can download a free mod that makes Cyberpunk 2077 look even better / NASSWORKS on Nexus Mods & CD Projekt Red

NASSWORKS on Nexus Mods has developed a mod that gives a "next-level visual overhaul" for the game which is "designed to push realism, immersion and Cyberpunk aesthetics to the absolute limit", according to the Nexus Mods website.

"Step into a stunning new world with NVSS_X77, a cutting-edge visual mod," the site said.

"With a unique blend of enhanced lighting, refined colour grading and cinematic depth, this mod transforms your game into a breathtaking, hyper-realistic experience. Dare to see the city like never before."

The mod makes Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 look even better / NASSWORKS on Nexus Mods & CD Projekt Red

