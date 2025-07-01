First Xbox Game Pass July titles revealed including day one release

Xbox has confirmed the first wave of titles that will be available on Game Pass through July.

More will be announced later in the month but in the first wave, there's a day one title and some brilliant returning games. Here's the complete list of what's been announced for July so far.

1 July



Little Nightmares II (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard): Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

(Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard): Return to a world of charming horror in Little Nightmares II, a suspense adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares? Rise of the Tomb Raider (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard): Making a return to the Game Pass library. Featuring epic, high-octane action moments set in the most beautifully hostile environments on earth, Rise of the Tomb Raider delivers a cinematic survival action-adventure where you will join Lara Croft on her first tomb raiding expedition.

2 July



Legend of Mana (Now with Game Pass Standard): Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree in Legend of Mana. Meet a colourful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters and complete quests in the vast world of Fa'Diel. Discover the classic title, remastered with a rearranged soundtrack, graphical improvements and more.

(Now with Game Pass Standard): Set off on a journey to find the mystical Mana Tree in Legend of Mana. Meet a colourful cast of characters, square off against fearsome monsters and complete quests in the vast world of Fa'Diel. Discover the classic title, remastered with a rearranged soundtrack, graphical improvements and more. Trials of Mana (Now with Game Pass Standard): Trials of Mana is the 3D remake of the classic RPG. Experience the beloved adventure with graphic improvements, character voiceover support, a remastered soundtrack and a new episode, in addition to an ability system and a new class that reconstructs the character levelling system plus more active battles.

3 July



Ultimate Chicken Horse (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard): A party platformer where you and your friends build the level as you play, placing deadly traps before trying to reach the end of the level. Play online or locally with your animal buddies and experiment with a wide variety of platforms in all sorts of strange locations to find new ways to mess with your friends.

8 July

The Ascent(Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard): Making a return to the Game Pass library, The Ascent is a solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world. The mega corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed. Can you survive without it?

9 July

Minami Lane (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass): Welcome to Minami Lane. Build your own street in this tiny, cozy, casual management sim. Minami Lane is a small, wholesome management game set on a Japanese-inspired street. Create and manage your own street, make sure everyone is happy and watch the villagers live their lives.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is releasing day one on Game Pass / Activision

11 July

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass): Available on day one with Game Pass. Get hyped for the legendary franchise to return with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. Everything you loved is back but revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, eardrum-shattering music plus a whole lot more. Members can get up to three-days early access starting 8 July, including the Doom Slayer and The Revenant playable skaters and more with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade.

15 July

High On Life (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard): High On Life is returning to Game Pass. Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It's up to you to rescue and partner with charismatic guns to take down Garmantuous and his gang to save the world.

Retro Classics additions:



Cosmic Commuter

Heart of China

Skiing

Solar Storm

Subterranea

Games leaving Game Pass:



Flock

Mafia Definitive Edition

Magical Delicacy

Tchia

The Callisto Protocol

The Case of the Golden Idol

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.