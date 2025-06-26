Xbox Game Pass has four new games available to play today

Four new games have been added to Xbox Game Pass for subscribers on certain tiers today (26 June).

Warcraft: Remastered, Warcraft II: Remastered and Warcraft III: Reforged are all available to Game Pass subscribers on PC but are excluded from Game Pass Standard.



Against the Storm lands on Xbox Series X/S and is now available to all subscribers except for those on Game Pass Standard.



The three Warcraft games do not come with any achievements. Against the Storm has been available to PC players for a while but is now available on consoles for the very first time.

Not many other known games are releasing on Game Pass in the next few days.

There's Call of Duty: WWII on 30 June with Little Nightmares II and Rise of the Tomb Raider landing on 1 July but that's about it for now.

Expect announcements from Microsoft and Xbox about the latest titles releasing on Game Pass very soon.

Elsewhere from indy100, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition recently shadowdropped and Xbox's first handheld console is already confusing gamers - and it's easy to see why.

