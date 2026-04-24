Is Xbox back? New logo and vision have gamers 'loving this revival'

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma and executive vice president Matt Booty have already been hard at work making key tweaks to Microsoft's gaming branch since they took charge two months ago and those changes continue to come thick and fast.

Recently, Xbox confirmed the price of Game Pass subscriptions would reduce with immediate effect which was welcomed by gamers, even though it came with the caveat that future Call of Duty games would not release Day One through these subscriptions.

And now more popular changes have seen Xbox reveal a brand new logo with Sharma and Booty also sharing details of a new direction for Xbox.

The new Xbox logo goes back to the brand's green roots and looks like a glass logo instead of the black and white minimal one that was in use before.

And in a memo called 'We Are Xbox' sent to employees that has since been shared publicly by Microsoft, Sharma and Booty revealed a new direction for Xbox.

"Players are frustrated," the memo said.

"The model that got us here won't be the one that takes us forward. Xbox will be where the world plays and creates. We will build a global platform that connects players and creators everywhere. Console is at the foundation, delivering a premium experience and cloud brings that experience to any device.

"Xbox will be built to be affordable, personal and open. We will offer flexible pricing so it's easy to get started and keep playing. The experience will adapt to you, letting you customise how you play, helping you find what you'll love, and connecting you with the right people.

"Our new north star will be daily active players. We will execute this through four priorities: hardware, content, experience and services.



"'Microsoft Gaming' describes our structure but it does not describe our ambition. So, we are going back to where we started and changing our team's name.

"We are Xbox."

These changes were discussed in a popular post in the Xbox Subreddit and gamers are liking what they're seeing, with one saying they're "loving this revival".

In the comments, one said about the logo: "Very classic Xbox. I dig it."

A second agreed: "I swear, if they released the next Xbox or even a Series X in translucent green, I'm buying it."

"Loving this Xbox revival," a third declared.

A fourth agreed: "The new CEO is actually doing things to make Xbox better as a brand, how about that? I actually feel like they have the interest of players in mind instead of shareholders. Big W."

And a fifth commented: "May be jumping with joy early but damn am I happy to see the positive changes at this rate."

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