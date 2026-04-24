GTA 6 LIVE: Next official announcement date revealed

The next date there will be an official announcement about GTA 6 has been revealed.

The last update came in February when Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI's release date was still on track for 19 November, with marketing to begin in Summer and physical editions confirmed at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to avidly track trailer updates, leaks, gameplay reveals and pre-order announcements.

indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest real-time updates, breaking news and fan reactions.

Next official GTA 6 announcement date revealed Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has revealed the date of its next earnings call which will be the latest date until there's an official update about GTA 6. The next call will be on Thursday 21 May at 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT) and it will be Take-Two's first earnings call of the current Fiscal Year. At the very least, Take-Two will confirm if the game remains on track to release on 19 November or not. When the next call takes place, there will be less than six months until GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release. The company's portfolio of studios, which also includes 2K, has a history of making announcements about upcoming titles around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. Typically, Rockstar starts marketing around six months before the release of its games so there could even be a new trailer, screenshots or artwork in the run up to the call if the game remains on track. This is a pivotal call as it's highly likely to cement GTA 6 releasing this year - unless another delay is announced.

GTA 6 release date update from insiders is hugely promising Two gaming industry insiders are confident GTA 6 will release as currently planned on 19 November because of what they've been hearing in the industry.

Speaking on the latest episode of the GTA VI O'Clock podcast, executive producer James Jarvis said: "I'm pretty confident in the things we've been hearing that there's no delay incoming. "I think the other week we put percentages on it and I put 83 or something but I'd be now 96 per cent confident in the 19 November release date." Founder of GTA VI O'Clock Dan Dawkins agreed and said: "We are part of an industry that's interconnected, we do have jobs in the industry and you do hear things on the wind, I can't say too much more, but I feel like my levels of confidence have grown." To be clear, this is not official confirmation GTA 6 remains on track at this stage. The last official update on this came from Take-Two ahead of its last earnings call in February, when the company confirmed at that point in time the game remained on course for its 19 November release date. Both also speculated on when trailer 3 might be released and agreed it would likely be ahead of Take-Two's next earnings call, which is highly likely to take place at some point in May. Again, this has not been officially confirmed. An exact date of Take-Two's earnings call has not yet been shared.

'Erling Haaland is one of us' In the GTA 6 Subreddit, gamers have been reacting to Erling Haaland's YouTube video where he says he "can't wait" for GTA 6 to release. Redditor WTHizaGigawatt posted a clip and said: "Erling Haaland is one of us." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. GhandisFlipFlop said: "I bet he's a troll online... But not a griefer (hopefully)."

PhotoVoytronMode said: "Modern Warfare 2 f*** yeah." MadHanini said: "And he's playing on a XBOX!?? F*** YEAH."

Erling Haaland hyped for GTA 6 Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has revealed his excitement for GTA 6, saying he "can't wait" for the game to release. In a video on his YouTube channel called 'Day in the Life of a Pro Footballer', Haaland revealed he likes to unwind by playing games with friends online, including Call of Duty, Minecraft and GTA. When speaking about which games he enjoys playing, Haaland said: "GTA, I can't wait for the new one." When asked if he's on a desert island and could only play one game, Haaland had no hesitation in saying it would be GTA.

GTA 6 trailer 3 'shadow drop' surprisingly splits gamers from GTA6 Speculation about Rockstar Games potentially shadow dropping GTA 6 trailer 3 is splitting opinion on social media. On X / Twitter, @NikTek said: "Rockstar Games shouldn't shadow drop Trailer 3. Please, just announce the date and time so I can grab some popcorn, turn all the lights off and cancel all my plans before it goes live. "If you think about it, every GTA 6 trailer so far caught us off guard, first it was trailer 1 that was leaked, then trailer 2 which was shadow dropped." esketitethan posted this in the GTA 6 Subreddit and it's splitting opinion in the comments. FriendlyRhyme said: "He wants to know in advance so he can cancel all of his plans for a two minute trailer...? Kinda weird if you ask me. I think people should just chill and it'll come when it comes." LuckyMag said: "Either one works for me, I just want trailer 3." Much-Breadfruit-3450 said: "I kinda like the extremely pleasant surprise." TyLion8 said: "It's gonna be like a 3 min trailer it ain't that serious." Either-Amoeba8232 said: "It's better shadow dropped, like trailer 2. And it's better for Rockstar." GTA 6 trailer 3 has not yet been officially confirmed.

GTA 6 gameplay feature spotted from GTA6 A gameplay feature has been spotted in a GTA 6 screenshot. User Physical-Jump9470 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "NPCs can now overtake other vehicles even from the oncoming lane. If you look at the bikers on the right corner, you can see they are actually overtaking from the oncoming lane. I think this is new so NPC driving and riding is also improved." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. mikezenox said: "Hopefully this reduces their tendency to throw themselves right in front of your vehicle." Pistoluislero said: "No-one is ready for the level they aimed for re everything AI. Some people out there are really expecting the game to just be a bigger and graphically better GTA 5 where in fact it's gonna be something way way way more advanced on every level. It's gonna change the whole open world genre lol." MadHanini said: "I really really loved this detail ngl, I know it's small but it really shows that the AI is way smarter."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick fires shots at Elon Musk over AI Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has taken aim at Elon Musk over comments he's made about the use of generative AI in the gaming industry. Speaking at Semafor World Economy 2026, Zelnick said: "If AI was going to get rid of employment, the richest man on Earth, Elon Musk, knows a little something about AI, last time I checked. "He has unlimited financial resources and he has unlimited human resources and he has, apparently, an unlimited number of ideas. He knows his way around AI. "The man works 20 hours a day. If AI was going to take anyone's job, wouldn't it take his job? The richest guy on Earth, wouldn't that be job number one for AI to take? Why is he so busy? "By the way, why am I working harder than ever despite the fact that I've totally accepted AI into every part of my life?" Zelnick then joked: "Maybe Elon Musk is indeed a simulation, it's possible. In fairness, if you were going to choose a person who was a simulation, he'd be my number one choice." Zelnick has been outspoken about generative AI previously, saying GTA 6 has been entirely handcrafted and that it should be used to help employees and not replace them. He's also said generative AI can help create assets but "that won't help you create hits". This comes after Musk previously agreed with a user on his X / Twitter platform that generative AI could have the possibility to create a tailored GTA 6 experience to individual users before GTA 6 actually releases. Musk has also said AI will be able to eventually "work out" what players like best.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online on social media. A post said: "Happy 420! Celebrate in GTA Online with special bonuses and more during the LD Organics Presents: The 420 Event. "Plus, email list subscribers can get the Multicolor 420 Festival Outfit in GTA Online for playing anytime through 29 April."

GTA 6 release date countdown hits huge milestone The countdown to GTA 6's release date has hit a huge milestone as there's now less than seven months to go until the game releases - as long as there are no further delays. GTA 6 is scheduled to release on 19 November 2026. The game has already been delayed twice from Autumn 2025 and 26 May 2026. Take-Two Interactive usually hosts an earnings call in May and it should become more clear then if GTA 6 does remain on track to release on 19 November 2026. That's because it will be the company's first earnings call of the new fiscal year, meaning there will be the first major details of financial projections based on when the game is scheduled to release.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.