The ‘best snack’ to eat if you want to ‘live to 100’ has got everyone in a good mood

When we think about health, our minds often wander to green juices, rich, antioxidant vegetables, and supplements aplenty.

But what if it didn't have to be like that?

Well, wellness obsessives have been left nothing short of overjoyed after one of the world's leading longevity experts shared one of the "best snacks" to eat if you want to live 100 - and it couldn't be further from where your mind is taking you.

Dan Buettner is best known for his Netflix documentary, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, taking a peek inside just why some people are living longer than others.

Flickr/Ed Schipul

Now, he often shares his wealth of knowledge in longevity and biohacking on social media for us all to draw inspiration from.

The recent viral video in question suggests that if we want to be among the last of our generation standing during old age - you should add popcorn to your shopping list.

"It's very high in fibre, it's very high in complex carbohydrates - it even has more polyphenols than a lot of vegetables", he says, adding; "What's the most important? It's delicious."

Sure, he's probably not referring to the smothered-in-butter-and-caramel version we know and love from the cinema, but what's notoriously known as a sweet (or savoury) treat, could actually be better for us than we first thought.

When air-popped, rather than microwaved, it's rich in nutrients like magnesium and antioxidants, and counts as a whole grain.

While often less affordable, health experts often favour non-GMO, too.

Instead of pairing it with sugar, instead consider olive oil or Himalayan salt.

"Perfect! It’s my ritual - every night with a good glass of red wine", one fan confessed.

Another dubbed it their "favourite snack", while a third wrote: "Good news!"

If there were ever an excuse to get in front of the TV with the movie you've been meaning to watch, this could just be it.

Why not read...

I spent a week at the world’s most exclusive longevity retreat loved by A-listers

Real reason 'Blue Zone' residents live to over 100, according to longevity expert

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