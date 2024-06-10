Xbox fans lose their minds at Gears of War: E-Day announcement

Xbox Showcase revealed a number of new games, consoles and other content planned over the coming months from Microsoft's gaming brand but gamers lost their minds at the reveal for one game in particular - Gears of War: E-Day.

Xbox Showcase is an event hosted by Microsoft where the company reveals what it is working on.

The event on June 9 was described by some as the best one yet and it included a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct event showing off new gameplay, content and what to expect from its story along with news on new Doom and Metal Gear Solid titles.

But the one that seems to have got Xbox players the most excited on social media is the reveal of Gears of War: E-Day.

































A video posted on YouTube of crowd reaction to the trailer at Xbox Showcase shows people whooping and applauding the new title - one person can be heard saying: "Let's f*****g go!"



All of the footage captured in the trailer is from the in-game engine.

The trailer shows Marcus Fenix in an intense, brutal fight with something from the Locust Horde complete with a gory ending for Marcus' opponent.

The earth then crumbles beneath Marcus before Dominic Santiago emerges to save him from falling.

The trailer finishes with a look at the devastation that's happening to the Sera planet.

The final section features a piano version of Tears for Fears' Mad World, the original of which featured in an iconic trailer for the original Gears of War.

Gears of War: E-Day is a prequel game and is set 14 years before events of the first.



It takes place on Emergence Day, when the Locust Horde emerges to begin its war on humanity, with Marcus and Dominic fighting to protect civilians.

They are war heroes of the global Pendulum Wars and childhood friends.

