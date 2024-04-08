Xbox president teases 'biggest leap' for next-gen console

The president of Xbox has teased "the biggest technological leap ever seen in a generation" to her team in an email that's been leaked.

Windows Central received the email sent by Sarah Bond to her team which has since been confirmed as genuine by Microsoft.

As well as work on a next-gen console, the site claims Sarah also revealed a dedicated team has been set up to future-proof digital Xbox game libraries and that Diablo 4's most prominent platform is Xbox since it was included on Xbox Game Pass.

She sent out an email to 'rally the troops' according to the site.

The letter said: "It's been nearly six months since we came together as an organisation. Our collective achievements in that timeframe are tremendous.

"Everyone should feel incredibly proud of what we've achieved and excited about the opportunities ahead.

"We are moving full speed ahead on our next generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation."

Sarah was promoted to president of Xbox in October 2023.

Microsoft recently completed the acquisition of video game holding giant Activision-Blizzard, which publishes the Call of Duty franchise, one of the most popular video games series of all time.

Further in the email, Windows Central says Sarah goes on to detail the integration of Activision-Blizzard games and Battle.net into Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

While Diablo 4 is the first, and so far only, Activision-Blizzard game to make it to the game pass, older Call of Duty titles could feature in the future.

Although some attention seems to be on a next-gen console, current Microsoft bosses have previously said the company is working on a new console which is expected to be a mid-generation update on the Xbox Series X/S.

That would then be competition for the PS5 Pro which is understood to be targeting release later in 2024, in time for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025.

