Representative George Santos (R-NY) has promised there will be no more lies from him.

Speaking with One American Network (OAN) on Tuesday, Santos, 34, said he can “guarantee you that from now on anything and everything is always going to be aboveboard.”

The newly-elected Republican Representative has faced public scrutiny after several investigations found Santos lied about his resume.

Most recently, Santos’ campaign finances have been called into question by federal and local investigators due to uncertainty surrounding his treasurer and the source of campaign loans.

Santos resigned from serving on congressional committees as he faces multiple investigations.

In the interview, Santos said everything has “largely always been aboveboard” but that he would “go the extra step to double check, cross reference everything.”



He also addressed lies on his resume and claimed the media was unfairly attacking him.

Regarding his resume, Santos says he regrets lying about his education.

“It was a bad decision, poor judgment, I felt the need to do it because I thought without the diploma I’d be looked down on and less than the other people," Santos told OAN.

Santos falsely claimed to have obtained an undergraduate from Baruch College and a master's degree from New York University. He also claimed to have worked at Goldman Sachs.

Among other lies, Santos claimed his family survived the Holocaust and his mother died in the September 11th attacks.

But despite the lies, Santos says he believes he's earned his spot in congress.

“I know a lot of people want to create this narrative that I faked my way to congress which is absolutely categorically false," Santos said.

"I’ve worked hard, I’ve built ground-up a career through experience, through knowledge, and through self-education," he said.

But from now on, Santos will apparently be truthful and transparent.

