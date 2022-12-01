Germany have been eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage for the second tournament in a row following a dramatic night in Qatar.

Despite beating Costa Rica 4-2 Hansi Flick's side were knocked out because Japan managed to stage another incredible upset by beating Spain having previously beaten Germany in the opening group game.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Luis Enrique's side but Japan came out in the second half and looked like a different team and have a goal from Ritsu Doan and a controversial winner from Ao Tanaka wound up winning 2-1.

It looked unlikely that Japan would go through after disappointing in their second, a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. The Central American side more than played their part on the night and at one point were winning 2-1 but ended up conceding three more goals as Germany chased a high goal difference in the slim hope they could progress.

It wasn't to be though and against all odds Japan won the group and will now play Croatia in the last 16, while Spain will have to contend with a very formidable Morocco team.

Given the drama that unfolded social media was flabbergasted by what was going on in Qatar.

















































































We'll leave it to Alan Shearer to have the last laugh.

