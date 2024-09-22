oasis

Liam Gallagher hits back at 'stupid c****' as viewers criticise Wembley performance

Liam Gallagher hits back at 'stupid c****' as viewers criticise Wembley performance
Liam Gallagher performs for first time since announcing Oasis reunion
Jack Rathborn

Liam Gallagher hit back at viewers complaining about his performance at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (September 21) – and as you might expect, the Oasis singer isn't afraid of a little criticism.

Gallagher took to the stage ahead of the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois fight, which ended in the fifth round after Joshua was knocked out in devastating fashion.

He performed the songs ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’, ‘Supersonic’, and ‘Cigarettes And Alcohol’ – but some fans voiced concerns about Gallagher’s vocals and sound issues.

Never one to back down, Gallagher responded to people who hit out as his performance, calling them “soft c****”.

Getty Images

One fan reached out to him, writing: "Coolist f***er in Wembley last night Rasta F*** them c**** who’s got there ears stapled to there a***holes. It’s not a f***ing Jason Donovan Gig it’s RnR."

Gallagher replied: "Exactly what do they think this is a f***ing pop concert soft c**** can’t handle the punk rock vibes."

Replying to another, he hit out at people criticising him, saying: “F*** THEM PU*** HOSE.”

One more fan asked him what he thought of the people who "complaining how you sounded yesterday", Gallagher replied: "F*** THEM SP**KBUBBLES."

It comes after the singer issued a brutal two-word statement following the fallout from the Oasis ticket sales after fans complained about the cost, leaving millions disappointed.

Earlier this month, he took to X/Twitter writing: "OASIS are back your welcome and I hear there ATTITUDE STINKS good to know something’s never change LF***KING x".

Inevitably, Gallagher's tweet reignited the ticket debate with hundreds swarming to his post to express their dismay.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings

liam gallagheroasis
The Conversation (0)
x
}); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ window.REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.loadExternalScript("https://z.moatads.com/esimediaheader313469025490/moatheader.js", function() { (function(w,d,s,l,i){w[l]=w[l]||[];w[l].push({'gtm.start': new Date().getTime(),event:'gtm.js'});var f=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0], j=d.createElement(s),dl=l!='dataLayer'?'&l='+l:'';j.async=true;j.src= 'https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtm.js?id='+i+dl;f.parentNode.insertBefore(j,f); })(window,document,'script','dataLayer','GTM-M7RJWSG'); }); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ var digitalData = digitalData || {}; digitalData = { page: { pageName: "", siteSection: "", siteSubsection: "", server: "" }, customer: { loginStatus: "", } } }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.createElementChangeListener(".grid-container", function(container){ if( container.querySelectorAll('.widget').length == 0 ) { container.classList.add('hidden'); } }) REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.createElementChangeListener(".over-post--wrapper", function(container){ if( container.querySelectorAll('.widget').length == 0 ) { container.classList.add('hidden'); } }) }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.createElementChangeListener(".like-button", function(wrapper) { if (wrapper.querySelector('.like-label')) { wrapper.querySelector('.like-btn').classList.add('no-vote'); } }); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ var font = new FontFace("Numbers", "url(https://partners.rebelmouse.com/indy100/IndyNumbers.woff)", { style: 'normal', unicodeRange: 'U+0030-0039', weight: '400' }); font.load().then(function() { document.fonts.add(font); }); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ const searchToggleButtons = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('.search-toggle')); const toggleSearch = () => { document.body.classList.toggle('open--search'); menuToggleButtons.map(button => button.classList.remove('open')); }; searchToggleButtons.map(button => button.addEventListener('click', toggleSearch)); const menuToggleButtons = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('.list__sublist')); const closeMenu = function(){ const openedItem = document.querySelector('.list__sublist.open'); openedItem && openedItem.classList.remove('open'); const itemParent = document.querySelector('.dropdown-opened'); itemParent && itemParent.classList.remove('dropdown-opened'); } const closeMenuOutside = function(){ if (!event.target.closest('.list__sublist.open')) { closeMenu(); document.removeEventListener('click', closeMenuOutside, false); } } const toggleMenu = function() { document.body.classList.remove('open--search'); if (!this.classList.contains('open')){ menuToggleButtons.map(button => button.classList.remove('open')); this.classList.add('open'); this.closest('.top-menu').classList.add('dropdown-opened'); document.addEventListener('click', closeMenuOutside, false); } else { closeMenu(); } }; menuToggleButtons.map(button => button.addEventListener('click', toggleMenu)); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ const topBarScroll = () => { const topMenu = document.querySelector('.top-menu'); // Taking section from url const currentSection = Array.from(window.location.pathname.split('/')).filter(elem => elem.length > 0)[0]; // Collect all menu items for top menu (higher level) const topMenuLinks = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll('.top-menu a.list__item')); // Collectiong all sublinks from 'more'exclude Science and Video let moreMenuItems = Array.from(document.getElementById('moreSublist').querySelectorAll('a')).filter(item => item.innerText !== 'Video' && item.innerText !== 'Science & tech'); let isSectionInMore = false; moreMenuItems.map(item => { if (item.innerText.toLowerCase() === currentSection) { isSectionInMore = true; } }); // 20 - is a magic number for padding between the link and the left edge of the window const scrollLeft = (element) => topMenu.scroll({left: element.offsetLeft - 20, behavior: 'smooth'}); // If current section is in the more than we caclulate scroll from the last top menu link if (isSectionInMore) { const moreMenuLink = topMenuLinks[topMenuLinks.length - 1].closest('li'); return scrollLeft(moreMenuLink); } else { // If no section selected if (currentSection === undefined) { const firstMenuLink = topMenuLinks[0].closest('li'); return scrollLeft(firstMenuLink); } // Select parent li for active menu item (compare with section from url) let currentMenuElement = topMenuLinks.filter(item => item.dataset.section === currentSection); if (currentMenuElement.lenght > 0) { currentMenuElement = currentMenuElement[0].closest('li'); return scrollLeft(currentMenuElement); } return false; } } topBarScroll(); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.createElementChangeListener('[href*="/tag/"]',function(item){ item.href=item.href.replace("/tag/","/topic/");}) }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ var _sf_startpt=(new Date()).getTime(); var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = (window._sf_async_config || {}); /** CONFIGURATION START **/ _sf_async_config.uid = 62356; _sf_async_config.domain = location.host.replace('www.',''); _sf_async_config.flickerControl = false; _sf_async_config.useCanonical = true; _sf_async_config.autodetect = false; _sf_async_config.useCanonicalDomain = true; _sf_async_config.sections = "topic-liam-gallagher, topic-oasis"; _sf_async_config.title = "Liam Gallagher hits back at 'stupid c****' as viewers criticise Wembley performance"; _sf_async_config.authors = "Harry Fletcher"; /** CONFIGURATION END **/ window._sf_endpt = (new Date()).getTime(); window.REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.loadExternalScript( "//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js", function() {} ); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({article:'auto'}); !function (e, f, u, i) { if (!document.getElementById(i)){ e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id = i; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); } }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], '//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/esimedia-i100/loader.js', 'tb_loader_script'); if(window.performance && typeof window.performance.mark == 'function') {window.performance.mark('tbl_ic');} }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ /*let SENT = false; let SIGNATURES = []; const UNATTRIBUTABLE = "UNATTRIBUTABLE"; function processClassList(classList) { return classList.sort().join("."); } function getElementSignature(element) { if (!element || !(element instanceof Node)) { return UNATTRIBUTABLE; } let { tagName, classList, id } = element; classList = classList && classList.length > 0 ? Array.from(classList) : []; let className = processClassList(classList); let signature; if (!id && !className) { signature = `${getElementSignature(element.parentNode)}${ tagName ? `>${tagName}` : "" }`; } else { signature = `${tagName}${id ? `#${id}` : ""}${ className ? `.${className}` : "" }`; } return signature || UNATTRIBUTABLE; } function isTaboolaRecord(source) { const { node } = source; if (!node || !("getAttribute" in node) || !("classList" in node)) { return false; } if (node.getAttribute("id") === "_cm-css-reset") { return true; } if (node.getAttribute('id') === 'tbl-feed-footer-overlay'){ return true; } return ( node.classList.contains("cm-vpaid-iframe") || node.classList.contains("_cm-ad-choice") || node.classList.contains("tbl-feed-card") || node.classList.contains("cm-ad-player") || node.classList.contains("tbl-footer-container") || node.classList.contains("trc_elastic") ); } function signElement(source) { const { node } = source; return getElementSignature(node); } function handleClsEntry(clsRecord) { if (SENT) { return; } const { entries, value } = clsRecord; const entry = entries[entries.length - 1]; if (!entry) { return; } SIGNATURES = [...SIGNATURES, ...entry.sources.map(signElement)]; if (value >= 0.13) { const payload = { width: window.innerWidth, height: window.innerHeight, ua: window.navigator.userAgent, dom: document.body.parentElement.outerHTML, signature: SIGNATURES.join(` `), }; fetch(`https://www.indy100.com/r/kappa/api/v2/reader/domDebug5`, { method: "POST", headers: { "content-type": "application/json", }, body: JSON.stringify(payload), }).catch(console.error); SENT = true; } } function onModule({ onCLS }) { onCLS(handleClsEntry, { reportAllChanges: true }); } import("https://unpkg.com/web-vitals@3?module") .then(onModule) .catch(console.error);*/ }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'alternating-thumbnails-stream-1x4', container: 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Mid Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' }); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ function callback_function(tcData, success) { if(success) { if (tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete') { // where eventStatus is 'useractioncomplete' console.log('eventStatus is useractioncomplete'); window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbs-feed-01', container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails-1', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails 1', target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbs-feed-01', container: 'taboola-mobile-below-article-thumbnails-1', placement: 'Mobile Below Article Thumbnails 1', target_type: 'mix' }); } else if (tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded') { // where eventStatus is 'tcloaded' console.log('eventStatus is tcloaded'); window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbs-feed-01', container: 'taboola-below-article-thumbnails-1', placement: 'Below Article Thumbnails 1', target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbs-feed-01', container: 'taboola-mobile-below-article-thumbnails-1', placement: 'Mobile Below Article Thumbnails 1', target_type: 'mix' }); } } } __tcfapi('addEventListener', 2, callback_function); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ if (document.querySelector(".current-post .body-description")) { if (document.getElementById('content_1')) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.defineSlot('' + window.adPath + '/content_1', [ [300, 600], [300, 250], [728, 90] ], 'content_1').setTargeting('tile', 'content_1').defineSizeMapping(window.content_mapping).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display('content_1'); }); } if (document.getElementById('content_2')) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.defineSlot('' + window.adPath + '/content_2', [ [300, 600], [300, 250], [728, 90] ], 'content_2').setTargeting('tile', 'content_2').defineSizeMapping(window.content_mapping).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display('content_2'); }); } if (document.getElementById('content_3')) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.defineSlot('' + window.adPath + '/content_3', [ [300, 600], [300, 250], [728, 90] ], 'content_3').setTargeting('tile', 'content_3').defineSizeMapping(window.content_mapping).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display('content_3'); }); } if (document.getElementById('content_4')) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.defineSlot('' + window.adPath + '/content_4', [ [300, 600], [300, 250], [728, 90] ], 'content_4').setTargeting('tile', 'content_4').defineSizeMapping(window.content_mapping).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display('content_4'); }); } if (document.getElementById('content_5')) { var contentAd = document.createElement('div') googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.defineSlot('' + window.adPath + '/content_5', [ [300, 600], [300, 250], [728, 90] ], 'content_5').setTargeting('tile', 'content_5').defineSizeMapping(window.content_mapping).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display('content_5'); }); } if (document.getElementById('content_6')) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.defineSlot('' + window.adPath + '/content_6', [ [300, 600], [300, 250], [728, 90] ], 'content_6').setTargeting('tile', 'content_6').defineSizeMapping(window.content_mapping).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display('content_6'); }); } if (document.getElementById('content_7')) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.defineSlot('' + window.adPath + '/content_7', [ [300, 600], [300, 250], [728, 90] ], 'content_7').setTargeting('tile', 'content_7').defineSizeMapping(window.content_mapping).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display('content_7'); }); } if (document.getElementById('content_8')) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.defineSlot('' + window.adPath + '/content_8', [ [300, 600], [300, 250], [728, 90] ], 'content_8').setTargeting('tile', 'content_8').defineSizeMapping(window.content_mapping).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display('content_8'); }); } if (document.getElementById('content_9')) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.defineSlot('' + window.adPath + '/content_9', [ [300, 600], [300, 250], [728, 90] ], 'content_9').setTargeting('tile', 'content_9').defineSizeMapping(window.content_mapping).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display('content_9'); }); } if (document.getElementById('content_10')) { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.defineSlot('' + window.adPath + '/content_10', [ [300, 600], [300, 250], [728, 90] ], 'content_10').setTargeting('tile', 'content_10').defineSizeMapping(window.content_mapping).addService(googletag.pubads()); googletag.display('content_10'); }); } } }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({flush: true}); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ const footer = document.querySelector(".footer-wrapper"); window.REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.onElementInViewport({ selector: "#footer-anchor", threshold: 1, onIntersect(){ footer.classList.add("visible-footer"); }, onNonIntersect(){ footer.classList.remove("visible-footer"); } }); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ window.REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.loadExternalScript("https://cmpv2.indy100.com/unified/wrapperMessagingWithoutDetection.js", function() { }); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ window.REBELMOUSE_STDLIB.loadExternalScript("https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/tag/js/gpt.js", function() { googletag.cmd.push(function () { googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); }); }); }); window.REBELMOUSE_ACTIVE_TASKS_QUEUE.push(function(){ });