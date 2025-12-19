Emily in Paris season 5 quietly paid tribute to Sex and the City and no one noticed

Christmas may be around the corner, but we've got just enough time to squeeze in a binge-watch of Emily in Paris season 5, with the fresh batch of episodes taking us behind the scenes of the marketing mogul's new life in...Rome, ironically.

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, and Lucas Bravo are all returning for the fifth season alongside a host of new faces (she's in a new country, after all), including an iconic appearance from Minnie Driver.

As with any season of Emily in Paris, the latest fashion injection is as daring as ever, and it's thought Emily's wardrobe alone in the new episodes totals at least $37,000.

Naturally, since she's moved to Italy, we're also seeing a lot more Italian influence in her looks, from Fendi to Dolce & Gabbana all making appearances in her closet.

Netflix

However, there was one item in particular that you may not have noticed was actually a nod to an iconic 2000s show that follows a similar trajectory of career highs and lows, and heartbreak galore: Sex and the City.

Emily in Paris has been dubbed the modern version of the long-running series starring Sarah Jessica Parker, and season five of the Netflix hit drops a sneaky easter egg that has only fuelled the fire.

In episode two, Agence Grateau and Emily (Lily Collins) decide to pitch for Fendi as one of their clients, with their star marketer bringing her own brown, leather Fendi Baguette along to win the iconic fashion house over.

Sound familiar?

The very bag became synonymous with Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, throughout the SATC franchise - and clearly their characters are more interlinked than we first thought.

Sex and the City

However, Emily is known for being slightly more happy-go-lucky than her New York City counterpart, and things take an awkward turn when she finds out in front of the brand that the £3,000/$4,000 bag she inherited from her grandmother is actually a fake.

In an interview with Bustle, the show's costume designer Marylin Fitoussi admitted she was too scared to create a fake for the show, so asked Fendi to do it themselves - and somehow, they agreed.

“We were sure that little Emily was watching Sex and the City,” she said in the interview, noting that in season one, she worked with SATC's costumer directly on the character's wardrobe to pay homage to her "older sister" Carrie - and that the latest easter egg is just an extension of that.

Fendi

It would appear it's all love, however, as now Fendi themselves have released an Emily in Paris capsule collection paying homage to the show.

The collection features two Baguette bags and one Peekaboo bag, each with a dedicated tag carrying the “Emily in Paris” logo, and coming in an art-deco print that perfectly encapsulates Emily's style, featuring shades of pink, brown and black.

Luxury coffee table book connoisseurs, Assouline, have sealed the deal with a new book - “Emily in Paris: The Fashion Guide”, cementing the fictional character as a style icon up there with the likes of her predecessor.

Why not read...

Who's new in the Emily in Paris season 5 cast?

Emily in Paris season 5: Every outfit inside Emily's $37,000 wardrobe

Click here to sign up for our newsletters