Democratic House representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has warned people to look out for the Donald Trump administration’s distraction tactics as Jeffrey Epstein files due to be released.

On Friday (19 December), by law, the Justice Department must release all unclassified Epstein files that it holds, after a federal law was almost unanimously passed, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to prevent it.

As the long-awaited moment approaches, AOC has issued a warning to Americans to be vigilant.

In a post on X/Twitter on Wednesday, she wrote: “Reminder that the Epstein Files are supposed to be released on Friday and every political development that you see between now until then should be viewed with that in mind.”

And, sure enough, her warning was proven necessary almost immediately as Democratic Whip Katherine Clark revealed the House GOP Leadership had brought Christmas recess forward by one day, meaning there would be no Congressional session on the day of the Epstein files release.

She added: “Like I said: view all political developments for the rest of the week in light of the fact that the Epstein Files are supposed to be released on Friday.

“House Republicans just suddenly cancelled Congressional session Friday and are sending everyone home Thursday evening.”

It also comes amid rising tensions between the US and Venezuela, as US president Trump has suggested that the US owns rights to Venezuelan land and oil. The US has seized Venezuelan oil and ordered a blockade of all sanctioned tankers.

