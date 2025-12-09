‘AI situationships’ are about to become a terrifying 2026 dating trend

From ghosting to shrekking, it's near-impossible to keep up with the ever-emerging dating trend terms that keep us on our toes. But perhaps the real threat was never the guy who love-bombed or the one that got away, but rather, something many of us use every day: AI.

Dating app Happn have released their 2026 dating report, and among frugality and dating fatigue making the list, one rather controversial takeaway is the role that AI is going to have in our lives, and more so, our relationships.

Sure, we currently ask AI for advice on recipes or how to reply to emails, but it's thought virtual relationships with chatbots are set to boom, as AI companions serve as emotional mirrors, spaces for dialogue and attentive listening.

While two in five (41 per cent) would accept their partner having a close relationship with an AI and not see it as a threat, 43 per cent would feel uncomfortable at the prospect, questioning why their partner would speak to an AI over them - 16 per cent would even consider it emotional cheating.

Pexels

"This points to issues in the quality of our human connection, with discussions around AI’s use in relationships raising questions about conflict, frustration and reciprocity, essential components of any real relationship", Happn's report reads.

While it may sound shocking, it marks a significant shift in the dating landscape.

Just as daters around the world become fatigued by swiping, new initiatives to get people connected are popping up, even if they're unconventional.

EVA AI just opened its first AI dating cafe in New York, designed to bring people and their virtual partners together in a more romantic setting than just staring at the screen from your sofa.

At the other side of the globe, a woman in Japan recently tied the knot with her own AI companion in a bid to get over a recent heartbreak.

"I know some people think it’s strange," she told the outlet. "But I see Klaus as Klaus – not a human, not a tool. Just him", Ms Kano, 32, who wore augmented-reality glasses for the ceremony told RSK Sanyo Broadcasting.

But is this just a phase in times of uncertainty for romance?

Pexels

"AI offers a sense of certainty and companionship, something that can be hard to find in a dating world full of mixed signals and emotional burnout", Happn's dating expert Claire Rénier says.

"AI situationships are such a new phenomenon that many couples are still learning to navigate the presence of AI within their relationship. For many, there is something unsettling about knowing that your partner feels the need to look elsewhere for emotional security.

"If your partner is turning to a digital companion for support, it’s only natural to feel as if there is an intimate part of their life where you’re not welcome."

She adds: "While an AI can teach people how to love, real love is always built on human imperfection. While some daters may find AI to be a useful tool for discovering their love languages, AI can’t ever replace the messy, occasionally uncomfortable, but wholly genuine connection that you can only find with another human.

"Dating is already complex and there is a fine line between help and dependence: if AI can teach people how to love, they will still need to relearn how to love without it."

What a time to be single.

Why not read...

The world's first AI dating cafe is set to open - but how does it work?

Singles no longer want a man in finance - the 'sexiest' job is one you wouldn't expect

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.