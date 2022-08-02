Calling all beer lovers and connoisseurs - Aldi may just have the dream job for you...

The supermarket is on a nationwide search to find an official beer taster to review its new range of beers, lagers and ciders launching on September 15th.

The lucky lager reviewer will get their hands on a variety of beers that require a taste test, as well as provide feedback in order to help advise the bosses of the German retailer as part of their decision-making process.

As the one-of-a-kind job entails consuming ten different products such as smooth craft ales and refreshing IPA, those wanting the role need to have "a passion for beer and pints of enthusiasm."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

For those beer buffs interested in this opportunity, all you need to do to apply is to send an email explaining why you think you should be chosen for the role - as well as outlining what your favourite beer is and why.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We’re looking for someone with passion and excitement when it comes to craft ale, but who can honestly review our range and provide suggestions as to how we might improve it for next year. For beer lovers, this is the ultimate opportunity. Best of luck to all applicants.”



To apply for the Official Beer Taster role, shoppers simply need to send an email to Aldibeertaster@clarioncomms.co.uk with the following details:

Full name Proof of age (copy of passport or driving license) Social media handles (If applicable) 150-word explanation as to why they should be chosen for role Favourite beer and why

Entries are open until Friday 29th August. The chosen winner will be selected by Friday 2nd September with samples to follow for review - so get those entries in now for your chance to win and have "official beer taster" on your CV.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.