I swapped Mallorca’s beaches for the luxurious countryside - and may never look back

Golden sand beaches, a vibrant city centre, and long boat days are all things you’d typically associate with a break in Mallorca.

The Balearic island welcomes over 15 million tourists every year all seeking sun, great food, and an elevated version of the typical European escape.

While beach resorts are commonplace on the island, rural, country escapes are growing in popularity, showcasing a more peaceful, family-oriented side to the island - and where I chose to spend my latest trip.

Son Moli Country House is set off the beaten track in 50,000 square metres of natural beauty - from fruit trees to gardens - and located just a 15 minute ride outside the centre of Palma.

Son Moli Country House

Its history is as a former manor house and girls’ school, renovated and reopened in the summer of 2025, and already attracting visitors in droves.

It would allow me to totally switch off without completely surrendering to a life of solitude - think long, quiet days by the pool, followed by bustling evenings spent in the city centre, soaking up everything Palma is famed for.

Son Moli has a family feel, with 22 rooms and suites housing guests from a plethora of backgrounds - families, couples, and even groups of friends. The intimate feel of the property made it feel like we were all living under one roof, and within days, many of us were even joining each other’s dinner tables, and staff knew each of us by name.

In the spirit of peace, it’s worth noting there’s strictly no room number 13 either - you know, just to keep any potential bad vibes firmly behind its iron gates.

We stayed in the Country Terrace suite, offering a blend of indoor and outdoor living, including a private terrace, which proved to be the perfect suntrap, as well as an indoor lounge area.

The rooms are modern with dark woods and clean linen, while still remaining true to its rustic, Mallorcan heritage, with wooden beams spanning the ceilings, and marés sandstone walls.

@sophthompson 📍What a 10-minute drive outside of Palma looks like 🏨 Son Molí #mallorca #palma #luxurytravel #mallorcahotel #fyp

While the in-room minibar is packed with plenty of local goodies worth cracking open, there is no free water option available on-site, so we’d recommend heading out to a supermarket before getting settled in.

Down at the pool, there are plenty of day beds - and even a hammock - to spend laidback afternoons surrounded by foliage and low-fi music playing in the background. We were even given a personal ‘call’ bell, so that we could ensure there were an ample number of mojitos next to us at any one time.

Should you be looking for something a little more active before the heat sets in post-10am, there’s also a tennis court on site with equipment readily available, and weekly yoga classes are ongoing.

Fair warning, you’ll need a car if you plan on leaving the hotel; public transport is few and far between, and speaking from experience, an hour’s walk down to the beach during the peak hours of sunshine isn’t one I’d recommend replicating.

Son Moli Country House

However, there isn’t too much of a reason to leave Son Molí, unless you want to head into the city of Palma, just a short, 15-minute drive away, as the courtyard restaurant was among our favourite places we ate during the entire trip.

Tucked under the windmill (or molin) of the main building lies a quaint terrace and indoor restaurant open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, run by Chef Lucía Cárdenas and Andrés Benítez.

Ingredients are sourced directly from the hotel’s own farm, including seasonal produce, olive oils, and Mallorcan-grown herbs. It’s reflected in the menu too, with simple, authentic flavours close to home, from freshly-chopped salads, to hearty lamb and other meat dishes accompanied by vegetables in every colour of the rainbow.

There’s even a tasting menu that changes based on what’s been sourced on any given day, and the perfect way to tip your toe into all things Balearic - with wine to pair, of course.

Son Moli Country House

The presentation isn’t to be sniffed at either, with an upmarket feel to every dish brought to the table, and staff intensely knowledgeable on the origin of the ingredients.

By 11pm, things have wrapped up, and guests take to their terraces to enjoy a nightcap.

Son Molí isn’t just a destination for those seeking serenity; it’s a place to simply pause and take a breath without compromising on everything that’s great about Mallorca - with the ocean, the bustling city centre, and the airport just a stone’s throw away - it’s earned its place as a jewel in the island’s crown.

Room rates start at €250 per night until 15 November 2025 and can be booked here

Why not read...

Not leaving your hotel is 2025’s hottest travel trend - and Ibiza’s luxurious new opening has us convinced

I spent a week at the world’s most exclusive longevity retreat loved by A-listers

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.