Porn icon Angela White reveals 'mortifying' decision which made her a better performer

Porn legend Angela White has revealed that an decision early into her career in the industry ultimately helped her become a better performer even though it was "mortifying."

In a recent appearance on the Pillow Talk podcast the 38-year-old Australian star recently made news after it was reported that she was hospitalised after acting in a particularly long scene, something which she later claimed was "blown out of proportion."

Now White has claimed that one of the things that made her better at her job was the fact that she used to edit herself.

Talking to the Pillow Talk hosts, White stated: "Early on, I edited my own scenes, so it made me a better performer. I directed my own scenes."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She also stressed to co-hosts Whitney Cummings and Ryan Pownall: "It's mortifying in the beginning because you see everything you do terribly wrong. But it just makes you a better performer. You learn you shouldn't be positioning my body in [this or] that way."

She added: "Very small micro movements makes the biggest difference in porn... It's not just about looking into the camera."





Elsewhere, White recently spoke out against people who were 'mad' at her for teaching at a prestigious university in California.

There have also been hints that White is looking to start a new career in podcasting.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.