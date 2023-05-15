Angela White claps back at people 'mad' about her teaching at 'prestigious university'

Angela White is due to give an academic speech at a prestigious university in the US, and she knows people are “mad” about it.

The adult performer, known as the ‘Meryl Streep of the porn industry’, is set to give a guest lecture to students at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

White will take part in teaching the “groundbreaking” film studies course and visited the campus recently, revealing that she was introduced as an “adult entertainer, entrepreneur, academic, politician and creative”.

“People are so mad about this,” White tweeted, responding to the story.

“Thank you Professor Constance Penley for having me as a guest speaker at your groundbreaking course at UCSB,” the Australian start added, captioning a picture of herself next to Penley.

“This is my third time as a guest speaker at this Film Studies class that approaches pornography as worthy of serious inquiry as a genre and as popular culture,” the busty brunette continued. “Thank you to the incredible students who asked well-informed, thought-provoking questions about my career as a performer/director, my academic research, and my time in politics.”

White holds a first-class honours degree in gender studies from the University of Melbourne, and she also previously ran a campaign for a government seat in Australia.





White recently hinted at a career move away from porn, with a new podcast being rumoured. A mysterious new Instagram page has emerged featuring a photo of the X-rated icon with the name ‘angelawhitepodcast’.

And whilst the 37-year-old so far hasn’t made any official announcement about a move into podcasting, she is following ‘angelawhitepodcast’ via her official Insta account, which suggests it is legit.

