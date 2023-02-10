Pornstar Angela White hospitalised after suffering an injury during a scene

Pornstar Angela White was reportedly rushed to hospital following an X-rated scene with Keiran Lee.



During a chat on the Pillow Talk podcast, Lee recalled the unexpected turn of events after filming a scene for over an hour.

The Derby-born adult performer, who has featured in almost 7,000 adult films, told host Ryan Pownall that White became unwell. Days later when she returned to Australia, she was still suffering from abdominal pain.

"I put her into hospital and this was actually not on purpose," Lee admitted, before suggesting he "could have killed her."

When White visited the doctor, she was informed that her appendix had ruptured during the scene.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"We were shooting content and we were going active, we were going at it for like over an hour," he candidly explained. "After that, I‘m like ‘see you sweetheart, lovely day’, I’ve gone home then found out two days later she’s gone back home to Australia.

"She said her stomach‘s hurting and had to go see a doctor – apparently her appendix burst in the scene, which could have killed her."

When asked whether the injury was a result of the size of his appendage, Lee quickly deflected and suggested it was the position.

Lee also opened up about the time he was badly injured during a separate scene when White suffered from lockjaw and accidentally bit down on Lee's testicle, leaving him with what he described as "the most painful experience" from his time in the industry.

It comes after White named the biggest mistake of her career during an interview with theMack Air Podcast.

"In the beginning of my career, I wanted to do everything myself. So I was a real micromanager. In the beginning, I was even editing all my own scenes. All my own DVDs," she told podcast host and Sexpo CEO, Kevin Mack.

The "Meryl Streep of porn" also said that she didn't have regrets about doing that because it made her a better performer and director.

Indy100 reached out to Angela White for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.