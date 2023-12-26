Pennsylvania animal shelter has no dogs for the first time in 47 Years

An animal shelter in the US hit a landmark of having no dogs at its facility for the first time in decades.

The Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Pennsylvania posted on Friday that all its dogs had been adopted, leaving it without a pup for the first time in 47 years.

It wrote on Facebook: "Two weeks ago our kennels were almost filled, now we don’t have any dogs in the building at all.

"This is the first time in 47 YEARS that the Adams County SPCA is empty let alone at Christmas time, it is a true miracle!"









Hundreds of animals found new homes in the last year, the shelter wrote, hailing an especially "busy year".

"This year we have adopted out 598 animals and reunited 125 strays with their owners!"

However, it said it sadly wasn't completely out of cats, after one poor feline had come in as a stray recently.

Nonetheless, it hailed a "great day".

"To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement! The staff and volunteers have worked VERY hard to take care of the animals in our care and to make sure they got adopted to the right home!

"We will be pulling animals from other shelters in PA next week in hopes of relieving some of their stress.

"Right now, we are going to enjoy this accomplishment! Merry Christmas!"



The heartwarming achievement was hailed by Facebook users too.

One person wrote: "Amazing work. A wonderful Christmas gift to all those dear animals that have a full belly, warm bed and loving hearts."

Another, who said they had adopted from the shelter, wrote: "This made me so happy to read! Great work, thanks for all you do."

