Single people warned of new dating trend 'avalanching' ahead of Valentine's Day

PSA: There's yet another dating term to add to the evergrowing glossary, and it's known as 'avalanching'.

Valentine's Day is a divisive subject. Some love it, others hate it with many viewing it as another day of capitalism.

Despite the opinions, it has birthed a worrying new dating trend with screen times and app swiping surging during January.

In a recent study, 79 per cent of people admitted to swiping right more and agreeing to dates ahead of February 14.

The new dating app Finding The One polled 800 singletons currently signed up on the waiting list and a staggering 64 per cent of them believe Valentine’s Day is the most depressing time of the year.

In an attempt to turn that around, 79 per cent of people admit to swiping right more in January in search of a Valentine, fearing being alone on the 14th of February.



Almost half of the participants say their dating non-negotiables go out the window when looking for a match this month, as age, location and looks take a back seat.

But dating expert Sylvia Linzalone warns that the rush to find a match in time for Valentine’s Day could be counterproductive as singles may fall victim to 'avalanching'.

"The spike in January swiping is a natural response to societal expectations and the desire for companionship during a season focused on love," she said. "Being single on Valentine’s Day can be quite a disheartening time for some, especially if you’re surrounded by loved-up friends who are eagerly making plans for fancy dinners and romantic getaways."

Sylvia went on to explain that the January rush could have dire consequences and people may feel overwhelmed and buried under masses of new messages and interactions on dating apps this month.

According to Sylvia, it’s not just those on the receiving end who are affected by the dating trend. "There’s the additional risk of feeling disappointed if those extra efforts that people put into finding a date for Valentine's Day don’t come to fruition," she said.



To help combat getting caught up in the pre-Valentine's frenzy, Sylvia advises to "embrace intentional dating."

"These days, dating apps have become just another form of social media, with extensive messaging and comparatively little face-to-face contact. It’s time to switch these two around and focus on real-life meets instead if you really want to make a change in your love life in 2024."

