How ‘runcations’ have become the most divisive travel trend yet

Running clubs are having their moment - by the end of 2024, running clubs on Strava saw a remarkable 59 per cent increase in membership, they've been dubbed "the new dating apps" by the internet - and they've been reformulated as more than just an exercise group, but a social one.

Stuffy gyms are being ditched in favour of nature, and now we're taking the lifestyle further afield than the cities we live in, too.

There's been a 50 percent rise in searches for “workout holidays” over the past year, and 'runcations' are tipped to be one of the biggest travel trends of 2026.

Long gone are the days of lazing by the pool in reaching distance of the bar, with the next generation (women under 25 are Strava's fastest-growing community) opting for destinations that give them a scenic place to secure a personal best.

Pexels

Naturally, it's also a pretty divisive trend. Holidays have traditionally been associated with the idea of switching off and, more importantly, stillness. A pass to spend a week doing nothing, guilt-free.

While some keen runners on social media have been sharing their "inspirational" stories of travelling the world with their community, others aren't quite so convinced.

"Can I be the friend that cooks and gives massages but doesn’t run?", one person wrote in jest under one now-viral post.

However, someone else vowed that their favourite way to see as much of new cities as possible was to run around the main attractions.

"Some of my favourite travel memories are running", another echoed.

But if popularity is anything to go by, clearly they have a place.

If you're new to running holidays or simply looking for your next favourite stop-off, new research by Avis has uncovered the best places in Europe to go, based on how many running trails there are, air quality data, and exploring potential.

1. Zurich

iStock

Zürich was named Europe’s leading city for outdoor fitness, securing the highest overall score due to its combination of diverse trail options, scenic Alpine terrain, and some of the cleanest urban air in Europe. With over 200 hiking routes, more than 240 running trails and 150 cycling paths, Zürich is a perfect city for those seeking outdoor adventures. The famous Uetliberg Trail offers panoramic views over the lake and mountains, while the annual Zürich Marathon in April, makes this city one of Europe’s most scenic races.

2. London

Pexels

In second place is London, which offers more hiking and running routes than any other city in the study. Despite being one of Europe’s busiest capitals, London ranks highly due to the sheer volume of green space available, including 495 mapped hiking trails and 500 running routes. From the historic Thames Path to the wild beauty of Hampstead Heath, the city is well-suited to active lifestyles. The London Marathon, held each April, continues to be a major global sporting event that draws elite runners and amateur athletes alike.

3. Budapest

Pexels

The Hungarian capital offers more than 240 hiking and running routes, many of which wind through the city’s famous hills and urban woodlands. Margaret Island, in the heart of the Danube, is a standout spot for runners, while the Buda Hills offer expansive hiking opportunities with city views.

Other cities that made the cut included Porto, Barcelona, Lisbon, Zagreb, and Copenhagen.

If there was ever a reason to pick up your pace, there may just be your new favourite city waiting for you at the other side.

