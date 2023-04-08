Here are the best and worst sex positions, according to porn stars

Porn stars have just shared what they reckon the most underrated sex positions are, and which are the most overrated.

Speaking to Mashable, a number of adult stars gave their two cents on what is best to do between the sheets.

"Reverse cowgirl deserves none of the hype," Nova Sky told the outlet, LADBiblereported. "It involves all the same work of cowgirl, with none of the clitoral stimulation.

"It’s also really difficult to see my partner's face, and the way they react to pleasure — which I really love — in reverse cowgirl."

Charlie Forde added: "It angles the c**k away from the G spot, too."

Meanwhile, Kate Kennedy said she wasn't a fan of the 'pile driver'.



"Even porn stars hate it," she said. "Attempting positions that are too advanced or physically taxing not only won't make sex better, it will almost definitely make it worse, and you could seriously injure yourself trying."

As for what they liked, "missionary is always labeled as boring," said Joslyn Jane. "It isn't done a lot in porn.

However, "it's also great for a man to get very deep, which can feel amazing for both partners."

Kennedy said: "You can explore variations on classic positions like this: I love throwing my legs over my partner's shoulders during missionary for great deep penetration."

Nova Sky also said spooning was great: "Side-to-side spooning doesn’t get enough love. It's got all of the sensation of doggy, but it gives you more freedom to interact with your partner."

