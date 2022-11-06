Since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, many attractions and other exhibits have faced hard hits.

Now, things are becoming better, families are looking into their next destination for their holidays.

But what are the most popular and least popular tourist attractions across the globe?

The Family Vacation Guide decided to dig deep, researching the number of “excellent” rated reviews.

They then tallied up the percentage of excellent reviews against the overall total number of reviews.

From Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in California to Ocean Park Hong Kong, below are the tourist attractions rankings.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Top 5 most popular tourist attractions

Six Flags Harbor Concord, California

This Six Flags destination comes in at the top of the list.

It is Northern California’s largest waterpark and is often revered as one of the best waterparks in the whole state.

it’s often regarded as one of the best waterparks in the state.

The attraction, which has over 32 million visitors a year, is home to the region’s largest wave pool and longest lazy river in Northern California.

Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France

The famed medieval Catholic cathedral entices 13 million tourists each year,

The cathedral was first built in 1163 and is the most famous of the Gothic cathedrals from the Middle Ages.

And following the fire that damaged the cathedral and its relics in April 2019, the restoration work to bring the cathedral back is not projected to finish until 2024.

Once that is complete, the visitor count is expected to rise when the interior is open for public view again.

Grand Bazar, Istanbul, Turkey

Being one of the world’s largest and oldest covered markets, Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar is a shopping area comprised of small shops with things such as Turkish rugs, ornaments, ceramic dishes, antiques and much more.

The Grand Bazaar has 15 million visitors visiting every year.

Plaza de la Constitutición (Constitution Square), Mexico City, Mexico

With roughly 10 million visitors a year, this destination comes in fourth place.

The historical area was named in honour the Spanish Consitution of 1812, which was enacted in Spain. It was also one of the most liberal constitutions of its era.

Plaza de la Constitutición is the second largest square in the world and the first in Spanish-speaking countries.

Faneuil Hall Market Place, Boston, Massachusetts

Despite having 170 million visitors a year, it still ranks in fifth place with an attraction score of

7.95.

It is a shopping centre with multiple stores and restaurants composed of three historic market buildings and a paved public walk known as a promenade.

The world's best and worst tourist attractions, according to TripAdvisor The Family Vacation Guide

The 5 lowest-rated tourist attractions

Europa-Park, Rust, Germany

The family-owned park is the lowest rated, with an attraction score of 1.09 and only 2.5 million viewers a year.

It is Germany’s largest theme park and the second-most popular theme park in Europe after Disneyland Paris.

The park also interesting has European country-themed areas that represent countries including France, Austria, Germany and the UK.

Warner Bros. World, Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Warner Bros. World in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, which is the film production company’s first branded indoor theme park, features an array of characters from the brand’s franchises, including Looney Tunes and DC Comics to name a couple.

The Dubai theme park was the world’s first Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park, and it sees around 2 million visitors enjoying the whimsical world every year.

Efteling, Kaatsheuvel, The Netherlands

Efteling is the ultimate fantasy-themed park and has elements of fables, fairytales and more.

It also has 3 million visitors annually.

Busch Gardens, Tampa Bay, Florida

Busch Gardens, in Tampa Bay, Florida, is tied with Efteling.

The animal theme park has roller coasters and thrill rides centred around Africa.

It is owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and has 2 million visitors a year.

Busch Gardens features many roller coasters and thrill rides.

Lincoln Memorial, Washington, DC.

Just like Faneuil Hall Market Place, the historical Lincoln Memorial also has 170 million yearly visitors, but only 21 per cent of the reviews are excellent.

The memorial was built to honour the 16th US President Abraham Lincoln.

Check out the research here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.