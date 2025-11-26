Netflix is resurrecting the iconic 1980s talent competition, Star Search; the show that helped launch the careers of major superstars.

The reboot is set to premiere on January 13, 2026, with actor Anthony Anderson as host.

Contestants will compete live on Netflix across music, dance, comedy, variety, magic and kids’ acts, and viewers will vote in real time to decide who advances.

Back in its original run (1983–1995), Star Search gave early exposure to talents like Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Usher, Justin Timberlake and many others.

With its return, Netflix hopes to find the next generation of breakout stars, and bring some 1980s-style magic to today’s streaming era.

