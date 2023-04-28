Woman body shamed at the gym for having her 'boobs hanging out'

A new mum has shared how she got shamed at the gym for wearing a top that showed her cleavage - but she's not letting the abuse stop wearing what she wants to work out.



Kylen Suttner was doing chest presses when a woman approached her to ask 'do you really think you can walk around the gym wearing that?'

The woman continued to berate Kylen's outfit: "We’re in a public place, can you be respectful? No one wants to look at your boobs hanging out".

A shocked Kylen – who was sporting a light blue sports bra – simply said "I’m fine thank you" in response before the woman left her alone.

"I was doing chest presses and just sitting there," the 21-year-old who gave birth to her son Suede in December 2022, from Ogden, Utah said.

“I don’t know why she singled me out because there were other people in the gym wearing way more revealing clothes.

“Maybe her boyfriend was staring at me or something and it got her triggered, I don’t know.

“But I was just sitting there and she came up to me and said it. It was weird.

“I was just a little frozen like ‘wait, did that just happen?’

She added: “It didn’t make me feel sad really – I was just beating myself up for not standing up for myself more.

However, Kylen is not letting the words of the anonymous woman from the "weird" incident get her down as she is determined to complete a challenge to go to the gym every day for 75 days in a row.

She noted how the outfit she was criticised for is a style she often wears to the gym which she regularly posts images of to her 100,000 Instagram followers.

“I felt like I was way more modest than I usually am. If that was ever to happen to me I wouldn’t have thought it would happen when I was wearing what I was wearing.

“I often wear low-cut tops and shorts but I was only wearing leggings and a top that showed a little bit of cleavage. I usually show way more.

“But I’ve not stopped going. I would never let something like that stop me from going to the gym or wearing what I want.”

