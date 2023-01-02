Cancelled flight makes bride miss her own wedding

Weddings don't always go as expected but one bride had a complete shocker when she missed the entire do thanks to a cancelled flight.

Katie Demko, who lives in St. Louis in Missouri, told Insider that she "cried all morning" on her wedding day after a cancelled Southwest flight meant she was unable to join her fiancé, Michael, in Belize, where he had travelled a few days earlier, for their big day.

"I had about seven travel agents, and my whole family sat for 18 hours searching for a way to get us there," she said, after the flight was cancelled last minute. "We even looked at flying to Cancún and getting a bus to drive us to Belize. There was nothing."

This meant she was separated from her husband to be.

"On New Year's Eve, I sat at my house and talked to Michael, who was sitting in Belize, and we said Happy New Year," she added, "knowing that we were not ringing in 2023 as husband and wife as we had hoped to do."

Southwest refunded Demko's flights, but while she was able to postpone photography, decor and other wedding services, she couldn't;'t get a refund on the resort she was going to stay in.

A Southwest representative said in a statement to Insider, "We value the continued patience and support of our valued customers, and we apologize for the inconveniences of the past week."

