Tucker Carlson claims Trump dismissed Iran war fears by saying 'we all die anyway'

Tucker Carlson has hit out at Donald Trump once again, claiming that Trump spoke to him and dismissed fears over war with Iran by saying ‘we all die anyway’.

Carlson, previously a Trump ally, has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump over recent times. The former Fox News host endorsed Trump for president ahead of the 2024 election.

However, this year Carlson has said he feels “tormented” after helping him become president . He has also previously criticised Trump over the Iran War, saying the president is “not good at this” and “not a dealmaker” .

Speaking in an interview on NPR’s Newsmakers podcast, which was published on Thursday, Carlson claimed Trump should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

He also spoke about his last time inside the Oval Office, when he spoke to Trump.

“I had flown back from Tel Aviv from Ben Gurion Airport after seeing the ambassador, and two days later, I was in the Oval with Trump alone,” Carlson said.

“I said, ‘This war is not about Iran’s nuclear program, which you told me – and the world – that you eliminated last summer in June.’”

Carlson then said he claimed that Israel was pushing the war on Iran, which Trump agreed with.

“He looked at me and said, yes, you’re right. But in the end, we all die anyway. So it doesn’t matter. That’s exactly what he said.”

He said that the president should have been removed from office "by his own Cabinet secretaries the moment he threatened a nuclear attack."

NPR’s Steve Inskeep asked Carlson if he was referring to the use of the 25th Amendment.

“That’s correct. He should have been bundled up and taken out. That’s a crime. There’s no greater crime than that," Carlson said.

During the same interview, Carlson called for Trump to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

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