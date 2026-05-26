There's very little biohacker Bryan Johnson hasn't done in the name of longevity.

He spends approximately $2 million every year on what he refers to as 'Project Blueprint' - and ultra-detailed health protocol including 30 doctors and health experts who closely monitor his bodily functions, regular MRIs, and 40 daily supplements.

His commitment to making humans 'immortal' has become a source of inspiration and controversy alike, with his ripping-up-the-book approach to wellness raising eyebrows of even the most open-minded of experts.

Some of his more questionable prescriptions have included injecting himself with his son's blood, and having his final meal of the day at 11am.

But, now, he may just be having somewhat of a redemption arc online, after vowing to make his girlfriend, Kate Tolo, "the most measured female in history" - and hopefully get answers on the conditions plaguing millions of women along the way.

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The pair, who have been together for three years, raised eyebrows when Johnson, 48, began divulging the details of their intimate life on social media, noting that his partner had a "top 1 per cent" vaginal microbiome.

But, it would appear that this now-viral take is actually part of a bigger plan that could help other women around the world.

In a new series of posts, Johnson spoke about how Tolo had suspected endometriosis; a condition characterised as "long-term and painful", where "tissue similar to the lining of the womb (uterus) grows in other places, such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvis".

For the 10 per cent of all women that have it, symptoms can include debilitating periods, fertility issues, and fatigue, sometimes requiring surgery. There is currently no known cure.

"Approx 190 million women have this. We’re looking into it", Johnson penned on Instagram.

Other major research points the couple will focus on include alleviating PMS symptoms, whether perimenopause can be slowed down, and how stress impacts women compared to men.

At a time when many women are desperate for answers and the mainstream research isn't there, this news is being hailed as a lifeline for many.

"Oooh women's health has entered the longevity chat. i'm excited to see where this goes. And all the best wishes to @katetolo on a thriving health journey", one person commented.

"Shining a light on endometriosis is exactly the flex you think it is", another echoed.

"@bryanjohnson_ falling in love with @katetolo might be the best thing ever to happen to women’s health", a third added, while someone else penned: "Love that you two are focusing on women’s health".

Kicking off their $2 million-per-year mission, Johnson and Tolo will now spend the next three months delving into the data, and have promised to keep followers updated on their learnings completely free of charge.

Why not read...

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